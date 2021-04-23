SCSU’s weekly COVID-19 numbers; April 23, 2021

SCSU is at a yellow safety level-Scenario 2. Photo credit: cdc.gov

St. Cloud State University released their COVID-19 numbers for the previous week.

For the week of April 14 through April 20, SCSU had 19 reported student cases, one reported employee case, and one student in on-campus quarantine and isolation.

Reported cases are defined on their dashboard as cases with a positive COVID-19 test result, which is reported to the college or university by public health officials or by the individual student or employee self-reporting a positive test result.

These numbers are roughly the same from the previous week of April 7 through April 13; SCSU had 17 reported student cases, four reported employee cases, and zero students in on-campus quarantine and isolation.

There were 135 student cases and 13 employee cases reported to MINNSTATE on April 21, 2021 for this reporting cycle.

MINNSTATE has reported 5,711 student cases and 880 employee cases system wide and SCSU has reported 543 student cases and 109 employee cases since the start of the fall semester.

SCSU is at a yellow safety level-Scenario 2. Updates are made on Fridays with data from the previous Wednesday through Tuesday.

