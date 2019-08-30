SCSU’s Public Safety alerts students of the second sexual assault incident this week

A female student reported a sexual assault after being forced in a gray or silver vehicle by three unknown males Thursday, according to email sent by the St. Cloud State University Public Safety department.

This is the second reported sexual assault of an SCSU student this week.

The St. Cloud Police Department received a call about the incident at 8 a.m. this morning and arrived at the address for the SCSU Public Safety department at 8:13 a.m., according to call detail information from the SCPD.

The call detail report states that the student is not reporting the sexual assault at this time and that the call complaint is only for information.

According to the email the incident is under investigation.

The University Chronicle has requested response and incident data from both the SCSU Public Safety department and the SCPD.

The email from Public Safety also listed tips for addressing and protecting yourself from sexual assault.

“With no intent to victim blame and recognizing that only abusers are responsible for their own behavior,” reads the email. “The following are some strategies for reducing your risk in general:

When Walking Alone

Use the Friend Walk in the Safe @ St. Cloud mobile safety app. Send your location in real-time to a friend so they can watch you virtually as you walk to your destination. Mobile Blue Light is also available for reporting an emergency on the app. Keep your ears listening. Don’t have earphones in. Try not to walk alone. If you do, walk with purpose. Keep moving. Choose a well-lit route if possible. Try to stick to well-traveled areas even if it is not the most direct path.

At a Party

Stick together with your friends. Be each other’s safety net. Be aware of your alcohol consumption. Consider the risks of drinking, especially if you are under age. But if you are going to have a drink, know your limits. There is no disputing the fact that alcohol compromises your ability to be accurately aware of your situation. Over half of sexual assaults among college students involve alcohol. If you do have a drink, don’t let it out of your sight. You never know when someone might slip a drug into your drink. If you leave it unattended, get a new drink. Never accept a drink from someone you don’t know. Be ready to speak up to help someone out. If a situation seems wrong, step up. Find others to support you and then offer some distraction to rescue a friend or peer from a questionable situation.”

There are multiple services that can provide confidential assistance to students on campus like the Counseling and Psychological Services which can be reached at 320-308-3171 and is located in Eastman Hall 305 and the Women’s Center which can be reached at 320-308-4958.

Public safety encourages those that witness or are a victim of a crime to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 911, or SCSU Public Safety Department at 320-308-3333.

