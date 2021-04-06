SCSU Wrestling takes home a third national championship win

The SCSU Wrestling Team celebrating their third national championship win. Photo courtesy of Husky Athletics

March 20 marked another win in the history books for the SCSU Wrestling team as they took home yet another championship title.

Not only did the team receive this win, but seven wrestlers have received All-American honors for their accomplishments in their season. Their ceremony to celebrate their success was held March 30 in the Atwood Ballroom.

The wrestling team head coach, Steve Costanzo, told The University Chronicle via email he could not be more proud of his team and their accomplishments this season.

“The team responded [to their challenges] in a very competitive and professional manner,” said Costanzo. “The University should be proud of their representations.”

One wrestler who recieved his All-American honor, Noah Ryan, told The University Chronicle that the team’s goal was to make it to the national level and they did just that, but it could not have been done without the bond they all share.

“We are brothers, and we all have the same goals on and off the mat and thanks to the great coaching staff,” said Ryan. “I believe that is why we are successful in whatever we set our minds to.”

Not only did the team win big this year, wrestler Kameron Teacher won his own personal national championship title.

“Winning the national title is a great feeling,” said Teacher. “All the training and hard work I put in finally has paid off. Placing second at Nationals two years in a row was disappointing for me. I knew I needed to make some changes to become a better wrestler, so I transferred to SCSU. Now a year later, here I am, a National Champion.”

Teacher mentioned to The University Chronicle that there was a lot hanging on the line for his victory and that he was so proud of himself and the whole team for their accomplishments and pushing themselves to the very end.

“My teammates are like brothers to me and I just really did not want to let them down,” said Teacher. “I dedicate my trophy to them.”

