SCSU Women’s Hockey: Meet the 2016-17 Freshmen

After finishing fifth in the WCHA last season, the Huskies look to make strides this season with their incoming freshmen class. With an Olympic medalist, an Ohio State transfer, and a U18 World Championships player among them, this class will certainly have the ability to play a large role on the team here in St. Cloud this year.

Janine Alder

Jersey #: 1

Position: Goalie

Hometown: Zurich, Switzerland

Previous Team: EHC Winterthur

Most memorable/favorite hockey experience: Winning a bronze medal in Sochi 2014

Intended major of study: Mass Comm, print media

Alder says she looks forward, “To wear the Husky jersey with pride and making academic and linguistic development,” here at St. Cloud State. She was drawn to SCSU because of their strong hockey program.

Katie Detert

Jersey #: 13

Position: Forward

Hometown: Rhinelander, Wis.

Previous Team: Minnesota Blades

Most memorable/favorite hockey experience: Upsetting high school rival and getting a hat trick in the same game

Being at St. Cloud State, Detert looks forward to, “Being involved in a great hockey atmosphere as well as making lifelong friends on the team.” She said the campus and hockey facilities are what made her want to attend SCSU.

Kayla Friesen

Jersey #: 22

Position: Forward

Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Previous Team: St. Mary’s Academy

Most memorable/favorite hockey experience: Being a part of Team Canada for the 2016 U18 Worlds Tournament

Intended major of study: Criminal Justice

Friesen looks forward to the start of her college hockey career. She chose St. Cloud because of the location, coaching staff, and the overall positive atmosphere on campus.

Janna Haeg

Jersey #: 5

Position: Forward

Hometown: Lakeville, Minn.

Previous Team: Lakeville South Cougars

Most memorable/favorite hockey experience: Playing in the Minnesota state high school hockey tournament at the Xcel Energy Center

“The coaching staff and the academic opportunities,” Haeg said drew her to SCSU.

Rachel Herzog

Jersey #: 15

Position: Defense

Hometown: Oakdale, Minn.

Previous Team: Hill-Murray Pioneers

Most memorable/favorite hockey experience: Winning the Minnesota state high school hockey tournament two years in a row

Intended major of study: Biomedical Science (Pre-med)

She is excited to have the opportunity to play Division I hockey and make new memories with a new team. Herzog said she wanted to attend St. Cloud State because of, “The strong hockey community, the coaching staff, and the campus being so close to home.”

Brooke Kudirka

Jersey #: 8

Position: Forward

Hometown: Omaha, Neb.

Previous Team: St. Louis AAA Blues

Most memorable/favorite hockey experience: Attending the USA Hockey Nationals twice

Intended major of study: Finance

Kudirka was drawn to SCSU because she loved the atmosphere and the team desire to improve everyday on and off the ice. She looks forward to her first year at SCSU, working hard everyday to get to the top of her hockey game while getting an outstanding education.

Dana Rasmussen

Jersey #: 4

Position: Forward

Hometown: Kasson, Minn.

Rasmussen is a second year transfer from Ohio State University. She is a part of the Huskies women’s hockey team but because of NCAA rules will not play in the 2016-17 season.