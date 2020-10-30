SCSU town hall: Oct. 26, 2020; COVID-19 testing update

SCSU held another town hall at 12 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

Speakers at the town hall include Robbyn Wacker, SCSU President; Brent Nielsen, Medical Director; Jenn Furan-Super, Director of Emergency Preparedness; Dan Gregory, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs; Phil Thorson, Deputy Chief Information Officer, and Clare Rahm, Student Life and Development Interim Vice President.

Health Update

All university employees, faculty, and staff have one free saliva COVID-19 test.

Unlike the remainder of the state, the University is not seeing an increase of cases due to campus operations.

General Campus Operations

The University has released a new app, Safe@St. Cloud. The app includes the self-assessment tool, the self reporting form, and additional resources.

Furan-Super shared some fun and safe ways to celebrate Halloween. The information was also shared via email on Monday, Oct. 26. Some ways include celebrating with those you live with or to celebrate virtually. Trick-or-treating is not advised.

IT Update

HuskyTech is still helping students with their technology needs if they are lacking devices or internet access. Students are able to check out devices on campus and use the internet on campus in various areas.

At the time that this town hall recap was posted, the town hall was not made available on the University’s website.

More information was shared during the town hall. Only new information was shared in this recap. For all information, please check out the previous town hall recaps.

