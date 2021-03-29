SCSU town hall: March 29; All Minnesotans are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow

SCSU held another town hall on Monday, March 29 at 12:15 p.m..

Speakers at the town hall included Robbyn Wacker, SCSU President; Brent Nielsen, Medical Director; Jenn Furan-Super, Director of Emergency Preparedness; Daniel Gregory, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs; Jason Woods, Vice President for Strategic Enrollment Management; and Clare Rahm, Interim Vice President of Student Life and Development.

University

President Wacker encouraged everyone to get the vaccination as soon as they are eligible, as well as thanked everyone for doing their part to “Protect the Pack”.

Health Matters

Governor Walz announced on March 26 that all Minnesotans 16 years of age and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning tomorrow, March 30.

SCSU is still waiting to become an official vaccination site.

Dr. Nielsen reminded listeners that vaccines are completely free, safe, and effective.

One listener asked in the chat if the COVID-19 vaccine would be an annual vaccination like the flu shot. Dr. Nielsen responded that it is possible, but that the answer is unknown at this time.

Campus Operations

Minnesota is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks.

It is unlikely that variants are in Central Minnesota.

Testing events are still happening every Thursday from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. in Atwood.

Large venues can exceed 250 people starting April 1. Smaller spaces can increase to 50% capacity, while still maintaining 6 foot social distancing.

Seating assignments will be required beginning April 1. This has already been done in classrooms, but will need to start for events.

Family pods (the people you live with or spend the majority of your time with), up to 6 people, may be permitted for some events.

Academic Affairs

Registration opened today for those with credit priority.

Admitted Student Days

Admitted Student Days are still occurring and are being separated by college and schools.

May Commencement Planning

Planning has begun. The location, seating chart, and 800 plus students, and separation of groups is being considered.

Woods also thanked everyone who helped with a successful fall commencement.

Wacker ended the the main presentation by congratulating the Wrestling team who took home their third national championship and the Men’s Hockey team who advanced to the Frozen Four.

More information was shared during the town hall. Only new information was shared in this recap. For all information, please check out the previous town hall recaps at universitychron.com

Please follow and like us:

Anna is a junior at St. Cloud State University and is double majoring in Math Education and Spanish Education, with a minor in Special Education. She is the Managing Editor for the University Chronicle this year. When she is not at campus attending class, working as a learning assistant or math tutor, or writing for the University Chronicle, she enjoys volunteering, reading, being overly competitive at board games, and telling horribly funny puns.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...