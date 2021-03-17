SCSU town hall: March 15; One year of town halls

SCSU held another town hall on Monday, March 15 at 12:15 p.m..

Speakers at the town hall included Robbyn Wacker, SCSU President; Brent Nielsen, Medical Director; Jason Woods, Vice President for Strategic Enrollment Management; Jenn Furan-Super, Director of Emergency Preparedness; Daniel Gregory, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs; Clare Rahm, Interim Vice President of Student Life and Development and Phil Thorson, Deputy Chief Information Officer.

University

Wacker recognized the Bring Huskies Home team for reaching the one year mark of providing town hall updates.

Many Minnesotans are now eligible for the vaccine; Wacker encouraged anyone who is eligible for the vaccine to get it.

Governor Walz recently relaxed his guidelines about gatherings. The University will be able to increase the number of events on campus and the number of people allowed at each event. There will not be any changes to the working arrangements at this time.

Health Matters

The University held a testing event on Monday, March 15.

Vault no cost at home COVID-19 testing is available for all Minnesotans. It is the same test that the University uses at their testing events.

Minnesotans can go to the Vaccine Connector to sign up to be put on the list to receive the vaccine.

Dr. Nielsen reminded people who travelled during spring break to lay low for 7-14 days and to be tested five days after returning.

Campus Operations

Starting April 1, large venues on campus can host over 250 people. In small spaces, capacity can increase to 50%.

The CDC now ruled drinking fountains, hand dryers, and reusable utensils can now be used with proper cleaning and the other standard health guidelines (mask wearing and social distancing) being followed.

The River’s Edge Convention Center testing center will be open through March.

Surveillance testing (getting tested on a regular basis) is recommended.

Higher Education is still not included in any priority category on a national level.

Strategic Enrollment Management

Commencement on March 12 went very well. Woods thanked everyone who was a part of it. Over 300 students, parents, and friends celebrated last week.

Student Life

Double occupancy and single occupancy rooms will be available this fall.

First year students will be able to choose from Mitchell, Case-Hill, and Shoemaker Halls.

Returning students will be able to choose from Stearns Hall or Stateview Apartments.

Questions can be directed to reslife@stcloudstate.edu.

Pizza by Design will be relocated to the main form where the Coffee Corner currently is.

Over 360 pounds of food were received for the Huskies Food Pantry during their food drive prior to spring break.

The Huskies Food Pantry can also now accept donations of bread, fruits, and vegetables.

IT

Husky Tech would like to hear from faculty and students about what devices they will be needing to checkout this summer and fall, as well as what software should be made available.

Thorson also reminded students that they have access to AppsAnywhere.

More information was shared during the town hall. Only new information was shared in this recap. For all information, please check out the previous town hall recaps at universitychron.com

