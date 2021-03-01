SCSU town hall: March 1; Fall course schedule now available

SCSU held another town hall on Monday, March 1 at 12:15 p.m..

Speakers at the town hall included Robbyn Wacker, SCSU President; Brent Nielsen, Medical Director; Jason Woods, Vice President for Strategic Enrollment Management; Jenn Furan-Super, Director of Emergency Preparedness; Daniel Gregory, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs; and Phil Thorson, Deputy Chief Information Officer.

Health Matters

Minnesota’s primary focus is to vaccinate seniors, and then will move to the next group of people on the priority list. Every Minnesotan should be able to be vaccinated by the summer.

Campus Operations

The University asking students to lay low this week and to limit socializing.

There will be a testing event Wednesday, March 3 from 10-4 p.m. in the Atwood Ballroom.

Study Abroad is still paused through the summer.

Any University travel needs to be approved by the University. Requests can be sent to Tressa Ries.

Search committees have began bringing candidates to campus.

The University is planning for campus and conferences on campus this summer.

Athletic teams have begun to play in their respective tournaments.

Academic Affairs

The class schedule for Fall 2021 was posted last week.

Strategic Enrollment Management

Fall commencement will take place next week.

400 people have registered.

IT

Multi Factor Authentication (MFA) is being added to SCSU’s Office 365 accounts.

New students will be automatically enrolled in MFA starting March 12. Faculty are currently in the transition into MFA, and students have the option to opt-in at this point.

More information was shared during the town hall. Only new information was shared in this recap. For all information, please check out the previous town hall recaps at universitychron.com

Please follow and like us:

Anna is a junior at St. Cloud State University and is double majoring in Math Education and Spanish Education, with a minor in Special Education. She is the Managing Editor for the University Chronicle this year. When she is not at campus attending class, working as a learning assistant or math tutor, or writing for the University Chronicle, she enjoys volunteering, reading, being overly competitive at board games, and telling horribly funny puns.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...