Telling The Real Stories

SCSU students march, remember and reflect with Take Back the Night

in News by

With October being Domestic Violence Awareness month, those who have experienced domestic violence or know someone who was, are taking this time to remember and reflect. Students at St. Cloud State University are bringing awareness to this issue every year by participating in Take Back the Night, an event where students march, light candles and listen to keynote speakers.

