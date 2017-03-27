SCSU Student Missing

In a release from Public Safety Sunday morning, authorities are requesting the St. Cloud State campus and the public’s help to locate Jesse Dady, who was reported missing on Saturday evening.

According to St. Cloud Police, there is a video of Dady walking alone northbound on Fifth Avenue North crossing Fifth Street North.

Dady is a white male, approximately 6 feet tall weighing 150 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. According to the report, he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blaze orange hat.

The report also mentions there is no foul-play noted at this time.

The University Chronicle will keep you updated as more information develops.