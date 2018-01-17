SCSU senior dies at his home in St. Cloud

St. Cloud State University had an unexpected loss starting off this semester as senior and finance major, Kyle Jon Cashman died at his home in St. Cloud on January 12th.

According to the obituary obtained by the Dean of Students, Kyle graduated with honors from Roosevelt High School in Virginia, Minnesota, then studied two years at Hibbing community college before officially becoming a Husky to complete his degree.

Kyle loved sports. Those who knew him said he could “swim like a fish.” He played everything from football to hockey, always proud to support his high school team, the Blue Devils.

While being athletic was his passion, Kyle also enjoyed going hunting and often found a sense of peace in the woods. He also loved going to his family cabin on Birch Lake.

He will be greatly missed by his family and close friends.

A memorial service for Kyle will be held on January 20th at Gethsemane Evangelical Lutheran Church.