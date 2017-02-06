SCSU Men’s Hockey vs. UND Photo Gallery

Grand Forks, ND – The St. Cloud State men’s hockey team split their weekend series against the University of North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks February 3 and 4.

Friday

The Huskies got their first goal just over half way through the first period by Grand Forks native, Jacob Benson. It was Benson’s first time playing in his hometown since joining the Huskies last season since the team did not travel to North Dakota in the 2015-16 season. It was his eighth goal of the year, and Jake Wahlin was credited with the lone assist.

In the second period, SCSU captain Jimmy Schuldt extended the Huskies lead 2-0 with assists to Robby Jackson and Pat Newell.

The Fighting Hawks got one past SCSU goaltender Jeff Smith in the third period, but the Huskies’ Ryan Poehling answered quickly with an insurance goal to make the final score 3-1. St. Cloud went 0-2 on the power play.

Saturday

For the second night in a row, SCSU took the 1-0 lead over North Dakota. Mikey Eyssimont got his 11th goal of the season after sneaking the puck past UND goaltender Cam Johnson during a Huskies power play in the first period. UND’s Mike Gornall broke SCSU’s shutout at 14:10 of the second period. The score would stay tied 1-1 through the third period of play and put the game into overtime to decide the winner.

Gornall was the hero of the game for the Fighting Hawks, getting his second goal of the night and winning the game just 41 second into the 5-on-5 overtime period. SCSU went 1-5 on the power play.

SCSU goaltender Jeff Smith has been the Huskies starting netminder since the Christmas break and had 24 saves in Saturday’s game against North Dakota. Smith has only given up five goals in his last four games played.

The St. Cloud State men’s hockey team returns home to the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center February 10 and 11 to take on Miami University.