SCSU Men’s Hockey schedule announced

Husky hockey is looking to make a comeback in the 2020-2021 season. Photo courtesy of Huskies Athletics

Written by: Kirby Schmid

Gear up for the 2020 season, Husky hockey fans. The National Collegiate Hockey Conference has recently announced their schedule for the upcoming 2020-2021 season.

The first 10 games of the season will take place in the “pod” which will be in Omaha, Neb.. The pod is similar to the NHL’s bubble, where all teams competing will be required to quarantine and have strict guidelines regarding COVID-19.

“[Testing] is a significant commitment by institutions and by the athletic training staff, from a logistics and a financial perspective to get all of this going,” Heather Weems, Director of Athletics at SCSU, previously told the University Chronicle. “But, it is the requirement to be able to compete this year.”

The Huskies open up their pod play against the Western Michigan University Broncos on Tuesday, Dec. 1. After the ten game pod period has ended, the Huskies will then begin their regular season home play.

The rest of the season after the pod will consist of 16 games, home and away. The Huskies will have their first game after the pod on Jan. 1 facing the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

The Huskies are looking to bounce back this season as last season ended early due to COVID-19. Local Sartell native and captain of the SCSU Men’s Hockey team, Spencer Meier, looks to lead his team back to the playoffs.

“I miss the feeling of going into battle with your teammates and competing to come out with a win,” said Meier. “College hockey is like nothing else, and the team is excited to get back into action.”

Husky fans will have many things to look forward to for this upcoming season.

“The team is excited to be playing competitive hockey again,” said Meier. “We have a great group of guys and it’s going to be a fun year.”

With the pod play starting soon it is going to be a different kind of season then we have seen before.

“We want to play anyway that we can, and if that means we must go into a bubble then that’s what we will do,” said Meier. “We are optimistic about it and are excited for an experience we will never forget.”

The 2019-2020 season started off slow but the team started to build up momentum towards the end of the season. Due to COVID-19, the season ended early and the Huskies were not able to finish their season how they had wanted to or planned.

It has been long overdue since hockey fans were able to watch the sport they love and it is a very exciting time for Husky fans. Mark it in your calendars for the season opener on Dec. 1.

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...