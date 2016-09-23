  • DSC_0614-1.jpg?fit=4496%2C3000
  • DSC_0615-1.jpg?fit=1600%2C961
  • DSC_0616-1.jpg?fit=4496%2C3000
  • DSC_0621-1.jpg?fit=1600%2C916
  • DSC_0622-1.jpg?fit=4496%2C3000
  • DSC_0634-2.jpg?fit=4496%2C3000
  • DSC_0626-1.jpg?fit=1600%2C1187
  • DSC_0636.jpg?fit=1600%2C1122
  • DSC_0642.jpg?fit=1600%2C1068
  • DSC_0640.jpg?fit=1600%2C1116
  • DSC_0653.jpg?fit=1600%2C896

SCSU Farmers’ Market in full swing

Vendors continue to set up shop every Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Atwood Mall for the St. Cloud State University Farmers’ Market. Students can indulge in fresh, local produce for a low cost between classes, as well as baked goods, flowers, honey, and maple syrup.

Some weeks one of the companies, Bite Size MN from Sartell, offers a mystery flavored French macaron that buyers can purchase and take a shot at guessing the flavor of on their Facebook page to win a free four pack.

The Farmers’ Market has been a staple to the fall season here on the SCSU campus for a few years now. This year, it began on August 25 and it will run through October 13.

