SCSU Farmers’ Market in full swing

Vendors continue to set up shop every Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Atwood Mall for the St. Cloud State University Farmers’ Market. Students can indulge in fresh, local produce for a low cost between classes, as well as baked goods, flowers, honey, and maple syrup.

Some weeks one of the companies, Bite Size MN from Sartell, offers a mystery flavored French macaron that buyers can purchase and take a shot at guessing the flavor of on their Facebook page to win a free four pack.

The Farmers’ Market has been a staple to the fall season here on the SCSU campus for a few years now. This year, it began on August 25 and it will run through October 13.