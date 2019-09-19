SCSU faculty respond to layoffs

St. Cloud State University moved forward with a plan to lay off eight faculty from the philosophy, theatre and library departments Sept. 16.

In letters signed by SCSU President Robbyn Wacker dated Sept. 13, faculty were notified that the impact of the university budget from declining student enrollment was the reason why they would be laid off effective May 13, 2020.

Rachel Wexelbaum, one of the library faculty members affected by the lay off, known as retrenchment in the Minnesota State system, said her reaction to the notice wasn’t about the retrenchment itself.

“Everyone knows that the university is in dire financial straits and that cuts need to be made,” wrote Wexelbaum in an e-mail. “What makes me angry is the lack of honesty and transparency around this process, the disregard for Minnesota State policy regarding retrenchment, the disregard to equity issues regarding retrenchment, the fact that diverse marginalized faculty will be the most impacted by these decisions.”

Wexelbaum, who is also a doctoral student at SCSU, will be able to continue her studies at the university even after being officially retrenched.

“The administration continues to stand by flawed justifications and try to defend them before educated, intelligent adult faculty and students who see through it,” wrote Wexelbaum.

Administration officials did not respond to questions by the University Chronicle to explain the university’s retrenchment decision making process.

“The question of how the specific number of four retrenchments in the library was reached has been asked several times, but administrators are some combination of unable or unwilling to answer it,” wrote Tina Gross, another library faculty member affected by retrenchment, in an e-mail.

The SCSU theatre major will also no longer be accepting new majors and the future of the major is currently up in the air with no publicly made plans to bring it back.

In an interview Sept. 11, SCSU Vice President of Strategic Enrollment Management Jason Woods said retrenchment is a budgetary decision driven by an unplanned drop in enrollment.

“We’re looking at [a] Fiscal 2021 budget [with] anywhere from a $5.9 million to $11 million dollar gap, so we take any situation of faculty eliminations very seriously,” Woods said.

Woods also expressed concerns Sept. 11 about the accuracy of the information that was given to the University Chronicle, but did not elaborate beyond stating that the University Chronicle is a learning newspaper and the university has a right and responsibility to educate its students.

Two days later, according to the date on the retrenchment letters given to faculty, the university moved forward with the layoffs.

Administration officials did not respond to questions from the University Chronicle about how laying off faculty will increase enrollment.

Response to retrenchments

Faculty that spoke with the University Chronicle said anxiety has rippled through the teaching staff at SCSU because they don’t know what’s coming next.

“Once you execute retrenchments, there’s always going to be a fear that there’s going to be more of them,” said Department of Theatre and Film Studies Chair Chris Jordan. “You know, that’s just common sense.”

Jordan also said that faculty that are facing retrenchment have an arduous task ahead of them when looking for new jobs.

“There’s always a surplus of candidates for a deficit of jobs. So people are scared. Of course, they’re anxious,” Jordan said. “They’re wondering where their next job is going to come from after the conclusion of the academic year. They’re wondering where their livelihood will be generated.”

The reason given for the layoff in the theatre department was that the department would be losing its accreditation, partly due to a faculty retirement, according to Jordan.

“Accreditation is not required for our discipline. And in fact, there’s a thriving theatre program in Mankato that’s not accredited, but yet is doing great,” Jordan said. “So accreditation to me doesn’t seem to be a really plausible reason for these retrenchments.”

Administration officials did not respond to questions from the University Chronicle regarding the SCSU theatre program.

The Inter Faculty Organization (IFO), the union that represents faculty at the seven Minnesota state colleges, said in a statement that they questioned the university administration’s decision to retrench faculty and the process as a whole.

“We believe the St. Cloud State administration violated the IFO contract in their rush to retrench tenured faculty. The St. Cloud State administration’s actions even failed to meet the MinnState system office guidelines,” said the IFO. “Thus far, the data provided by the administration is incomplete and does not meet the standard to justify retrenchment in these three programs.”

The IFO said they will be filing a grievance regarding, what they said, are the administration’s contract violations during the retrenchment process.

“The St. Cloud State administration has disrespected the long-standing tradition of shared governance that is a pillar of American higher education,” said the IFO. “They have pushed forward without seeking the vital input of the impacted workforce.”

Multiple faculty members, including the SCSU Faculty Association, also questioned how the retrenchment of the eight faculty will help with the budgetary woes of the university.

Currently, the university is looking at a multi-million dollar deficit according to data shared by the administration with faculty during a meet and greet this year.

The retrenchment will save the university approximately $840,000, which is about eight percent of the projected deficit.

Administration says they support faculty, dodge questions

These layoffs came despite a 52-page SCSU Faculty Association response to the university administration about possible retrenchment that strongly suggested SCSU not move forward with that decision and questioned the motivation behind retrenchment.

Multiple faculty members that spoke to the University Chronicle said administration officials have dodged faculty questions regarding retrenchment.

Instead, the university has consistently voiced how difficult the decision is to layoff faculty following the declining enrollment that precipitated the university’s financial crisis.

“[Wacker] and [SCSU Provost Daniel Gregory] may make statements about supporting or valuing the library, but their actions tell a different story,” wrote Gross in an e-mail.

The letters the eight faculty received stated that the university will do what they can to help them seek new employment.

“We have appreciated your service to the University, and we are saddened that this layoff is necessary,” reads the retrenchment letters given to faculty by Wacker on Sept. 16. “Thank you again for the contributions you have made to St. Cloud State University and for your service to our students.”

Please follow and like us:

Mark likes to drink with his dog while watching The Office. Mark has 86 Twitter followers. Please @ him. Phone: 347-469-7488 (Signal & WhatsApp) Email: mwasson.universitychronicle@gmail.com Secure email: markwasson@protonmail.com

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...