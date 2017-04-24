SCSU eSports hosts Spring League of Legends Tournament

On April 15, gamers took to Atwood to compete in St. Cloud State eSports’ Spring League of Legends Tournament. The event was officially sanctioned by the LoL developer, Riot, who also supplied Riot Points as prizes. With 10 teams of five players each competing, including both SCSU students and community members, the event lasted nearly all day. It was also streamed live on Twitch and in Atwood, where about 100 people tuned in to watch the matches.

The “MNSU Chimps” placed first with a roster of feelsbatman, ILoveVarus, Ransackmoose, Gegabyte, and Under 50 Percent (who became the tournament MVP). They received 2017 championship jerseys, mousepads, Red Bull, Riot Points and a plaque for their victory.

In second was “St. Cloud 9” and in third place, “JFK was outside of heal range” who also received prizes for their efforts. Both the second and third place finishers were teams made up of SCSU students.

The event was made possible by a sponsorship from ModishWerks, who supplies the SCSU eSports clubs clothing and Shift Up, a premiere eSports venue. A partnership with Red Bull also aided the club in putting on the event.

Justin Schmidt, SCSU eSports President said the tournament would not have been possible without the time and commitment of the clubs admin staff. Joe Waston (Vice President), Abe Wilson (Treasurer), Erik Reis (Public Relations), and Jeffrey V Lor (Secretary) all played roles in the clubs success and organization of the tournament.

SCSU eSports club meets in Brown Auditorium for their weekly gaming sessions on Wednesday’s from 6:00 to 10:00 PM. They also have seasonal tournaments, usually on League of Legends, throughout the year. Stay tuned into their CollegiateLink page for information.