SCSU community members wear all black during homecoming in support of laid off faculty

The St. Cloud State University Faculty Association Action Committee asked colleagues in an email to wear all black during the university’s homecoming celebration to show solidarity for the eight faculty scheduled to be laid off.

The action, called “Black and Black Days” by the SCSU Action Committee, will run Sept. 25-27.

The university has historically held “Red and Black Days” where they encourage community members to wear school colors as a sign of joy and support.

Community members are also encouraged by the SCSU Action Committee to change their social media profiles to black and to post the reason for participating on social media accounts.

“SCSU doesn’t feel like home to the faculty, staff, and students in our library, and in our philosophy and theatre programs,” wrote the Faculty Association Action Committee in an e-mail. “These layoffs are eroding morale and school spirit across campus.”

The university announced this month that eight faculty members from the philosophy, theatre and library are scheduled to be laid off, known officially as retrenchment, at the end of this school year.

SCSU administrators have cited declining enrollment in these programs and school wide as the reasons for the layoffs.

The SCSU Faculty Association and the Inter Faculty Organization, the union that represents faculty at the seven Minnesota state colleges, dispute the university’s decision making process that led to cutting faculty.

“I’m not happy [about the retrenchment], nor do I think it’s a good decision,” said Blair Tosh, an employee at the SCSU library. “When a library is run well it is not noticed, like most civil infrastructure, you don’t notice when its working, but you remember all the days that you do have water.”

Tim Speier contributed to this article.

