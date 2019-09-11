SCSU Athletic Director talks cultural importance for athletes

St. Cloud State University has a plethora of quality athletic teams, from the national champion wrestling team and perennial contending men’s hockey team to soccer and volleyball.

However, being a part of the huskies is a lot more than just donning the colors on the field, court, or in the pool. Being a part of the cardinal and black means being part of a family. Being a part of a close-knit group that does their part on campus and in the community.

At the center of it all, is Athletic Director Heather Weems. Weems is an integral part of what SCSU athletics is all about and the foundation she has built and continues to grow every year.

For Athletic Director Weems, it all starts with the culture she has worked so hard to build.

“I think we have a number of coaches who have done a phenomenal job of building the culture and expectations within their team. And what that means is that from year to year, you see that continuing on when you’ve built that culture. I say that flippantly, but it’s the hardest thing in the world to do, is when you build that culture and that camaraderie and the leadership, then as one class graduates the next class ideal picks up where they left off and they continue to build that trajectory,” Weems said.

An important facet to building competitive teams goes hand and hand to building that positive culture and that family type atmosphere that allows individuals to succeed on a larger scale during their games as part of that family to accomplish their common goal of success.

That is one common aspect of all great sports franchises. Franchises like the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks to the Miami Heat and so many others all have that close knit unification at the base of their structure.

That formula is what has contributed to the success that St. Cloud State has had many successful teams in their own right.

“When you’ve built a culture of excellence. A culture where students are committed and buy in to what you’re doing and how you do it. Then you lend yourself to having success year after year after year,” Weems said.

And that annual search for success is something that has been proven to be fruitful in these last few years, without an end in sight.

The St. Cloud State wrestling team has won back to back Division II national titles twice in the past five seasons sandwiching a second place finish in 2017. The men’s hockey team has spent much of the past five seasons as well as a championship contender with a large number of weeks as the number one ranked team in the country earning the top overall seed in the national tournament three of the past five seasons.

Men’s and women’s basketball have had their fair share of success in recent years as well with the men’s team earning seeds in the national tournament the past two seasons.

It isn’t just those teams that are successful either. There are other teams that are showing competitive improvement as well. The volleyball and soccer teams are two programs to keep your eyes on this fall.

Both of those teams have shown the ability to compete at higher levels than have been previously reached and Weems refers to their coaches as a big reason to why they are improving. Head soccer coach Gretta Arvesen in her sixth season now and Chad Braegelmann in his fourth season as head coach of the volleyball team have shown the abilities to bolster their groups competitively wise on the pitch and court respectively, and a lot of that has to do with that culture that is ingrained in the sports department.

Weems went on to say, “they’ve really created buy-in and created a culture in which their recruiting has gotten better and that’s when you really get the talent. I think those two programs have followed different ways because Gretta [Arvesen] and Chad [Braegelmann] coach differently in terms of how they’ve built the culture and expectations.”

Both teams are heading in an upwards trajectory and have constructed a path towards breakout campaigns.

Last season volleyball just missed the conference tournament in which would have been their first appearance in decades in a very tough Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) that includes top ranked teams every season.

As for soccer, last season they were able to finish their season above a .500 winning percentage for the first time since 2015.

Also, for programs like soccer and volleyball who are starting to hit their stride. It is important to note it doesn’t all happen at once. Part of Weems’ job as Athletic Director is to put these coaches in positions to succeed, and that starts with reasonable expectations, and then building upon those and expanding those expectations with a proper timeline.

It starts with creating stability in those programs when they previously may not have had a real direction in the past and after you have that steadiness, assembling a culture with increased confidence and anticipation bringing along those programs to the next level year after year.

Both soccer and volleyball have followed those standards and now have an expectation of reaching certain plateaus, which is now making it to conference playoff action.

It isn’t just the current athletes that keep the culture alive for Husky nation, the school cares a lot about their alumni as well with many graduation student athletes coming back to the school in one capacity or another as coaches or assistants for their respective programs as well among the many other alumni that find success in their endeavors outside of athletics.

“When I talk to the students at the beginning of the year, I talk about the importance of our students is that they come into a family. That’s one of the best benefits of being a student athlete, is you have this group of people who you’re connected to. I think the college experience overall is about trying to make a larger community feel smaller,” Weems said.

“So I talk to the student athletes about coming into this ready made family where the upperclassmen, your brothers and sisters, are going to look out for you,” she said.

Furthermore, that’s where the alumni come into play. Seeing all their achievements and milestones after graduating from not just a professional standpoint, but to a personal standpoint as well. And that when these milestones happen, they’re surrounded by their former teammates.

Weems commented on seeing these things happen yearly, and that speaks of the coach’s ability to build that culture and it speaks for itself.

The support that you see at SCSU encompassing everything that these people do enables the student athletes to grow as people and to hold them accountable in their professional and personal lives so that by the time they graduate and leave campus they have what it takes to be successful no matter what path they choose to partake in.

From athletes helping the freshman and other students moving into their dorms during move-in weekend and food drives to benefit the local community and all the other endeavors these dedicated individuals help with is a part of that culture surrounding St. Cloud State University.

“There’s four things I think that alumni athletes remember regardless if they’re division I, division II, or division III. One, they remember their coaches, you remember your teammates. You remember how you felt on the team, how you connected, how you worked together all that kind of stuff. You remember moments. Those are milestone moments like championships, moments where you go ‘Aha! Well now that makes sense.’ There are moments where something connects. You remember moments. And lastly you remember funny stories,” Weems said.

She believes it is these things that largely lend to the success later on in life. It is all of those things you do as a team that stick with you forever and build that character to help these athletes later on in life post-graduation.

“I still see that sport, now more than ever, sport is a platform that unites people. We bring them together and we bring them a cause to rally around,” Weems said.

“I think it is critically important we use athletics as a unifier and as a campus and a community we come together because I think we need those positive stories. Kudos to the Dog Pound (a student organization on the St. Cloud State campus) for really trying to energize our student body. Certainly relying on community members and fans and alumni to have that same sort of energy. That’s what creates a campus feel where people want to belong.”

So it all starts with the culture. You don’t win national championships, you don’t create those memories that these student athletes, and fans, will remember for the rest of their lives if you don’t have that culture that Weems has worked so hard to create at St. Cloud State.

