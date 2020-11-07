SCSU artist uncovers white supremacy and American fascism

A sculpture by Brooks Turner depicting a man lying naked in the shambles of a broken environment around him. Photo credit: Ely Leslie

Written by: Ely Leslie

Brooks Turner hosted an art exhibit featuring sensitive subject matters such as white supremacy and American fascism. More than just a mere gallery, he described the exhibit as an “immersive installation,” which is an environment turned into an art piece.

Everywhere one could look within the exhibit, the observer would find themselves surrounded by art as a fully 360 degree experience. The walls were covered in cardboard, upon which art depicting the rising presence of race hatred was placed.

Turner was invited to be apart of the exhibit about two years ago, but it was delayed by construction. During this delay, he took the time to do research on the history of fascism.

Turner was inspired by his research delving into cardboard boxes in the archives of the Minnesota Historical Society. He visually demonstrated what it was like for him to explore the history of fascism.

Many hand-written notes were on the cardboard cut outs on the walls; he added them specifically to symbolize how he would read hand-written notes from primary sources. These sources suffered great prejudice from American Nazis in the 1930’s.

Turner said that he wanted to bring the viewer into history in response to white supremacy and race hatred globally and in St. Cloud. He said his art was a call to attention that the language used by Trump supporters is “incredibly similar if not identical to” the language used by American Nazis in the 1930’s.

Not an organizer or an activist, Turner only wanted to take a stand against the rise of fascism in America. He said he wanted to identify fascism as an American event, not purely European.

All of his art, through his research, is connected with historical facts. Using these facts, he brought to the viewer’s attention that much of the rise of fascism in Europe was inspired by the Manifest Destiny.

“I don’t know, I’m tempted to say that I’m a conceptual artist,” answered Turner when asked what type of an artist he would call himself.

He went to liberal art school to study a variety of subjects and feels his art portrays that mentality; it takes a variety of forms.

Inspired by one of his friends, Turner said that he found his wide variety of skills to make him an “expert at being an amateur.”

Alyssa Kelsey is a third year student at SCSU who is interested in the art exhibit Turner is hosting. She said that she has not seen the exhibit from the inside, but is quite interested by what she’s seen from the outside and what she’s heard.

“It’s kind of hard not to notice that it’s there, because the window where you would be able to see the gallery space is completely covered in cardboard,” said Kelsey. “There’s very sensitive material that’s part of that gallery.”

Kelsey understood what the art was meant to do for society, and said it was very good to see it right now. She also said that it’s “very topical with the Black Lives Matter movement.”

The young artist said she feels others may “shrug off” this sort of issue. She believed that others may not know how to help, so they’ll merely keep their head down.

Their lowered heads are what made Kelsey feel that this art was so important because it refused to be silenced and stood tall amidst the rise of fascism. Inspired by the powerful works inside, from hearsay alone, she hopes to express her own messages and get her art in a gallery on-campus.

