SCSU archives celebrates 150 years of university history

On Sept. 15, 1869, the first class in St. Cloud State University history was held in the only building that belonged to the school, the former Stearns hotel, which used to stand behind present day Stewart hall. At the time, there were 53 students (43 of them women) and five faculty members.

150 years later, SCSU boasts a student body of more than 14,000 and its campus encompasses more than 30 buildings. That humble beginning is what University archivist Tom Steman hoped to celebrate on Sept. 16 by inviting both students and alumni to the SCSU archives to enjoy some rest and relaxation.

“I thought it would be fun to have swag, and treats and displays and birthday cards for students and other employees to look at” Steman said.

Pieces of “swag” people could take home with them included pins, an assortment of stickers, and a frisbee with the SCSU logo on the front.

Attendees were encouraged to take a piece of cake and some trail mix and observe some of the displays set up by Steman that chronicle the last 150 years of SCSU history.

“We had some additional banners put up just to give a taste of St. Cloud state history. So seeing it in a banner and spending a few minutes reading about the rich history we have at this university.” Steman explained when asked why he decided to set up these particular banners at his celebration.

Among the many visitors to the archives were a number of former students, many of whom had graduated decades prior to the 2010’s. And among the older attendees were Art Grachek, a former SCSU speech communication teacher who graduated in 1964, and his wife, Barbra Grachek, who graduated in 1963 and worked in SCSU administration until her retirement in 2002. Both were personally invited by Steman, who had interviewed Art in 2017 to obtain an oral history of his experiences attending SCSU.

“We’re probably the closest thing there exists to the original entering class 150 years ago. We came in here in 1958 as freshman” Art Grachek said, reflecting on he and his wife’s seniority at the event. “It was the days when we wore green beanies, two fingers above the nose.” Barbra Grachek donated her green beanie to the archives, and it currently sits in a display case in Atwood.

“All the buildings were basically on the east side of 1st avenue…the only buildings on the other side were Shoemaker hall, Brown hall and then…that’s it” Grachek said.

Barbra Grachek pointed to expanded on campus housing as an example of the changes SCSU has gone through since her attendance.

“When I lived in Whitney house, there was eight of us girls in one room, with four sets of bunk beds. And we went through our room, and in another room that used to be called the sun room, there were six girls that lived there with three sets of bunk beds, and we shared one bathroom. 14 girls, with one bathroom.” said Lamented Barbra when she recalled the cramped conditions she lived under when attending SCSU.

Overall, Steman was pleased with the turnout to his celebration. “It’s been overwhelming…I’m glad to see all the students up here discovering the university archives and seeing what we have up here and knowing that we’re here.”

Brendan Janostin is a Mass Communications major with with a focus on Journalism and a minor in Political Science. Currently, he is the news editor of the University Chronicle. He enjoys fighting games, Star Trek, political analysis, and watching bad movies with his friends.

