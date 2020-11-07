‘Room’ brings readers beauty from a nightmare

Emma Donoghue engages readers in “Room.” Photo credit: Jessica Krull

Written by: Jessica Krull

Since winter is coming up and the pandemic is still here, why not read an interesting book? It can be therapeutic and relaxing if you find the right book. I was able to find a book that I literally could not put down. One of the best books I’ve ever read and probably will read is “Room” by Emma Donoghue.

I found a great quote that I think represents the experience of reading this book very well. “’Room’ is a book to read in one sitting. When it’s over you look up; the world looks the same, but you are somehow different and that feeling lingers for days.” – Audrey Niffenegger, author of “The Time Traveler’s Wife”

“Room” is from the perspective of a five-year-old boy, Jack, who has been exposed to only a small fraction of the world from a shed in a backyard, or as Jack would call it “Room.” He and his mother, whom he calls “Ma,” live entirely from this one small 11-foot square room. It includes a kitchen, a bath, a bed, a tv, a wardrobe, and a skylight. Since Jack was born in this room and has never left, much of what he knows is through his mother or the TV. He believes most things on the TV are fake and refers to them as “just TV.”

What Jack does not know, is that his mother was taken by a man who they both refer to as “Old Nick” when she was 19 years old. We find out later, that she is now 26. This means Old Nick has been keeping the mother hostage in a shed in his backyard for seven years. As you can imagine, Jack is a product of one of the many cases of sexual assault to his mother. Every time Old Nick comes to visit at night, she puts Jack in the wardrobe to prevent them from seeing each other and any harm to her beloved son.

Once Ma discovers that Old Nick has been unemployed and could lose his home, she comes up with an escape plan. She believes that if he were to lose his home, he would simply kill them.

She starts by explaining her past to her son. Jack doesn’t believe her and seems to get scared. Since the room is all he knows, he is very hesitant to believe that anything else outside of the room is real. Ma tries to explain to him that much of what he sees on TV is in fact real.

I won’t give away anything that would spoil the story, but they plan to act as though Jack is very sick to try and get him to some sort of hospital where Jack can then try to communicate to someone that Old Nick is holding them hostage.

If you’re interested in the story but not so interested in reading, give the movie a try. I watched it after having read the book and the storyline is very similar but of course I think the book is much better.

I would rate this book 4/5 Huskies. It was an amazing book, but I am giving it this rating to keep in mind that it may be triggering for some readers.

