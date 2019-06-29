Rain breaks for Lemonade

The 46th annual Lemonade Concert and Art Fair at St. Cloud State University kicked off Granite City Days in St. Cloud June 27, despite thunderstorms earlier in the day.

The gathering featured a variety of booths that sold everything from turkey legs to wood carvings, as well as multiple musical performances.

Mayor Dave Kleis presented his 2019 Rock On awards to WACOSA, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota and African American Male Forum.

The St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra closed out the event with a concert.

Photo Credits: Mark Wasson

Mark likes to drink with his dog while watching The Office. Mark has 86 Twitter followers. Please @ him. Phone: 347-469-7488 (Signal & WhatsApp) Email: mwasson.universitychronicle@gmail.com Secure email: markwasson@protonmail.com

