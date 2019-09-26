Coach’s Corner: head coach Steve MacDonald previews the game against Regina

University Chronicle: Welcome listeners to the ​first​ ever women’s hockey coach’s corner of the 2019-2020 season. A big thanks to Kenna Farrey, who is the media coordinator for the women’s team for setting me up with all my resources and of course the countless people at KVSC radio and the University Chronicle for making this possible. Lastly, I’m pleased to be joined by another guy who has been fairly important in the process, head coach of the women’s team, Steve MacDonald. Steve, how have you been?

Steve MacDonald: Good, good. It’s game week! First Monday of game week, of the year, so we’re excited.

UC: I last saw you Saturday at the second annual Puck Drop Breakfast, which is an event designed for fans to catch a glimpse into the inner workings of the Huskies hockey teams as the preseason comes to an end. Talk about what it has been like being the spokesman for the women at both events and what it means to see the community come out to support hockey at St. Cloud State.

SM: You know, I think it’s turning into a great event. It’s a great event for the community, the fans who support this program, supporting the men and the women’s teams so well. It’s a great opportunity for [the fans] to come down and sit with the teams firsthand, be able to visit with them get to know them. Some of our young women were sitting with girls that were six, seven, eight years old talking about what the youngsters want to do. It’s a great opportunity and, like I said, it’s just a fantastic event to be able to connect all of that. Sometimes, we appreciate the support and it’s great, but we don’t always get the opportunity to thank everybody so it’s also an opportunity for us to be able to express our gratitude to them as well.

UC: Right after you were at the puck drop breakfast, the women’s team was finally able to get the ball rolling last Saturday and hit the ice for an “official” skate. How nice was it to finally grab some ice time and move into structured practice during a game week?

SM: Yeah. We’ve been on the ice a few times, but they’ve been limited through the NCAA rules in terms of our on-ice hours, so it’s good to get those moments in, but it’s good to get the first “official day practice” in, you know? We went for a good, long practice, a good skate on the Saturday, but it’s just another one of those steppingstones leading up to next Saturday. So, it’s always a fun day, you know, and the young women always get pretty excited about it.

UC: I’m excited to see what you conjure up, I think I heard Molly and Jinelle talking about the “Flying V” for this week?

SM: Yeah, we might hold on to that one and put it in our back pocket.

UC: You talked quite extensively about how close this group of women is and how they just seem to gel. I had a chance to listen to a pretty entertaining anecdote about the team’s head trainer talking about how tight knit this team is after a pretty intense workout. This being your sixth season, is the closest you’ve seen this team become? It just seems like there is a good energy about the room.

SM: You know, every team, every group develops their own identity. There’s a lot of great teams that we’ve been a part of here, you know with going into our sixth season. There’re some groups from the first year that we started, all three of us (myself, Jinelle, previous head coach Eric Rud), there have been great groups. It’s just fun to see each of the identities that each group develops, and you respect those inter-workings a lot. So, for us going into this year, it’s just been really… it’s been an honor to kind of see how [the women] are developing their own identity, learning their own connections and relationships and working together in terms of discussing, ‘where do we wanna go with this team, what do we want to do?’ They’ve really taken that and they’re running with it, so it’s fun to be a part of that process but then also sit back and seeing them kind of working with it and dealing with that process. I’m not surprised with 15 upperclassmen, there’s a lot of experience in that room. Like I said, it’s fun to watch.

UC: The first game for the Huskies against Regina is set for Saturday, Sept. 28, and puck drop is at 2:07 p.m. What are your expectations for your team, and then what do you expect from a Regina Cougars team led by former Dartmouth player Sarah Hodges?

SM: Yeah, Sarah Hodges and I, we know each other well. We were both on team Canada staff together one summer, so I learned a lot from her during that opportunity. They’re going to be extremely hungry, extremely well coached; they’ll already have a few games under their belt. They’ll be ready to go. They’re a good, strong, fast team I believe with a great competitive game.

For us, it’s a great opportunity for everybody to get into the lineup, we are allowed to dress everybody [in exhibition games], same as the men’s team [next weekend against Alberta]. So it’s just a great opportunity for everyone to get their feet wet, get those first few shifts out of the way, feel the puck, and get used to the whole ‘game flow’ and situation before the week after when [WCHA conference opponent] Ohio State comes to town.

UC: Of course, game day is coming up quick and you can dress everyone this weekend. With six freshmen on the team, how important are your veteran players and experienced coaching staff going to be in calming the nerves for some of the young women who are set to pull on the red, white, and black threads for the first time?

SM: Yeah, you know? Sometimes the best thing to do with those nerves is to just let ‘em go. Just let ‘em play, pat ‘em on the helmet once in a while, that’s it. Just let them get a smile on their face, let them play and just get going with their teammates; it’s usually just the best thing to do, because they just wanna play, just like anybody. [Us coaches] wanna stay out of their way at that time, all of the work is done during the week, and then when you get to game day, as coaches, you just wanna step back and let them do their thing and enjoy it. That will be [the plan] for Saturday, we will give them few nuggets [of advice] here and there, but for the freshmen it’s best to stay out of the way and let them get that first game underneath their belt.

UC: It’s a good opportunity this weekend to kind of see what the team is made of before an inter-conference test against Ohio State.

SM: Yeah, obviously they are a great team in Ohio State. They have some really high-end talent up front and they have one of the best defensemen in the world, I believe, in Jincy Dunn, so, and then they have a good young goalie as well, Swiss goalie as well [in Andrea Braendli]. They’ve had a great season the last couple of years, so it’ll be a great series, but we think we match up really well; we think our depth is phenomenal this year. Obviously our goal tending is great as well as our D-corps, we love it with the experience we have.

UC: A matchup of a couple of Swiss goaltenders, although I’m guessing [Andrea Braendli] hasn’t written as many books as SCSU goaltender Janine Alder (who has just finished her second book).

SM: Yeah I think Janine has a leg up and might be the elder statesman, she has seniority rank over Ohio State’s goalie, I’d take Janine any day.

UC: Lastly, what are some things that excite you most about this group of women as they get ready to kick off this season?

SM: I go back to witnessing them grow and seeing them kind of bond together, going back to the workout with the strength coach we talked about. That proves to me that they are a group that is willing to work together, they’re a group that is willing to dig in and do the work. They enjoy it and know what that the process is going to entail. That’s what I’m most excited to witness because that’s where you can really see the starting of a great team is when you see those things starting at the foundation. To me, that’s really exciting. Then to see how our upperclassmen have led the way in terms of welcoming the new freshman in and all the work the upperclassmen have done over the summer in terms of talking about what they want, you know? What they want out of this and what do they stand for? It’s been really empowering for them, but also for us as a staff. I’m really excited to see where they go with that, because that can be a really powerful thing.

UC: Awesome. Once again Steve, it’s always a pleasure to talk to you, appreciate you taking the time and best of luck as you take on the Cougars this weekend.

SM: Absolutely, thank you very much.

——-

Puck drop is set for this Saturday, Sept. 28 at 2:07 p.m. at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

You can also catch the game on 88.1 FM, KVSC.

Noah is a graduate student writing for the newspaper at St. Cloud State University. He currently covers the men’s and women’s hockey teams for the newspaper. Noah also does color analyst work for both teams on the radio at KVSC studios. Check out his St. Cloud State hockey-based podcast at https://huskieswarminghousepodcast.com

