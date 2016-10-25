Planetarium laser show lights up the night

The St. Cloud State University planetarium is not unfamiliar to hosting fun, interesting, and family-friendly events. For example, the University planetarium has been known to welcome younger students on field trips or even families looking for an educational night out. More recently, though, the planetarium has opened its doors to the public for laser light shows. These shows started on Friday, Oct. 21, and will continue to be held every Friday and Saturday until Nov. 19. Each laser show has a different musical theme, and these themes range from Metallica, U2, ElectroPop, Zeppelin, and even a spooky-themed laser show in the spirit of Halloween.

For anyone looking to enjoy a fun night out with their friends or families, the planetarium may have just the thing for you. This event is especially fun if you are wanting something a little more exciting than the usual of seeing a movie at the theater. The shows take place inside the SCSU planetarium, which is located inside of the Robert H. Wick Science Building on campus. The cost to get into the shows is simply a $5 suggested donation. A large majority of the proceeds go to funding the equipment for the event. Each show lasts about fifty minutes to an hour, and they start at 6:00 p.m. sharp. There is absolutely no late admittance, so be sure to get there at least ten minutes early—that way you can actually make it in to see the show and also so you can secure a nice seat.

Some things to expect before attending one of the laser light shows are that there will be loud music played throughout the whole show, bright lights projected onto the ceiling of the planetarium, and you will need to keep your head tilted back during the show so that you can see the lights. Towards the end of the show, I had a little discomfort in my neck, so it is something to keep in mind if you have neck problems.

I personally had the opportunity of attending one of these planetarium laser light shows and I would definitely encourage anyone who has the opportunity to attend one to do so. Before attending the show on Oct. 22, I had never been inside of a planetarium, so that experience alone was quite intriguing and very cool. I also thought that how the lights danced to the music was very entertaining and fun to watch. It was such a unique experience and I’m very glad I had the chance to attend. It was nice to have something different to do than the average experience of staying at home, watching a movie, and eating pizza on Saturday evening. I am planning to attend another show or two in the future because it was a nice twist to the average Friday or Saturday night.

If you have the opportunity to make it onto the SCSU campus for one of these fun shows, get the family together or gather some friends and come enjoy something new and entertaining—you won’t regret it.