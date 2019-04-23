Paul Fenton, Wild, have busy off-season ahead

After missing the playoffs for the first time in six years, Minnesota Wild general manager Paul Fenton will need to have a busy and productive summer in order to bring playoff hockey back to St. Paul.

The roster went over plenty of changes mid-season at the trade deadline, with departures of several players who were once considered to be the big pieces of the “young core.” The trades of Nino Niederreiter and Charlie Coyle were ones that could have been expected. However, the decision by Fenton to move on from dynamic play-maker Mikael Granlund and acquire Kevin Fiala (whom he drafted in his time in Nashville and described as a “gamebreaker,” but has looked nothing of the sort) was a bit of a head scratcher.

Regardless of whether the Wild won or lost these trades, they came away from these deals with a little more than $10 million in additional cap space this upcoming summer, bringing their total cap space to roughly $17-20 million, depending on what next year’s cap number is. Fenton will have plenty of options to address the Wild’s several pressing needs this summer.

It should be assumed that about $10 million of that will be what it costs to retain all of the Wild’s restricted free agents (Kevin Fiala, Ryan Donato, Joel Erikkson Ek, Nico Sturm).

The Wild for years have lacked a premier goal scorer, and especially one that is a right-handed shot. With only three right-handed forwards that could be back next year in J.T. Brown, Pontus Aberg, and Luke Kunin (with Kunin being the only one deserving of top nine minutes) the Wild’s lineup lacks balance. Jason Zucker, Zach Parise, Jordan Greenway, Kevin Fiala, and Ryan Donato are all left shot wingers that should be playing a top six role.

This isn’t sustainable, especially if the Wild want to develop the latter three properly. Zucker was nearly traded at the 2018 trade deadline to Calgary, and has a ten-team no trade list that kicks in July 1. I fully expect Zucker to be moved prior to then. Coming off of a down year with 21 goals, and considering the fact that Fenton already nearly dealt him, it makes the most sense to assume he will be dealt.

Moving Zucker could clear plenty more cap space for Fenton to use this summer, as he carries a $5.5 million cap hit over the next four seasons.

Fenton should also look to get out ahead of Jared Spurgeon’s upcoming free agency in 2020, and see if he wants to sign an extension here.

“Obviously my family loves it here. We love it here. I want to win here,” Spurgeon said at his exit interview.

The last line is key. Spurgeon wants to win, so if Fenton feels like Spurgeon isn’t a part of the future here, then he can look to move him. There are plenty of teams looking for a top four right shot defenseman.

Replacing Zucker is where this gets tricky. Some possible candidates are Artemi Panarin, Jordan Eberle, and Jeff Skinner. Panarin is unlikely, and Eberle has always left fans and GMs wanting more. Skinner is a left-shot winger and would probably be more of a lateral move than an upgrade at a steeper price.

The Wild could certainly look at tendering a restricted free agent an offer sheet. Toronto superstar Mitch Marner and Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point are both exceptional options. Both Toronto and Tampa are tight up against the salary cap and don’t have much wiggle room. The Wild, as well as many other teams, need to look at taking advantage of their situations.

Both Toronto and Tampa need help on the right side of their blue line: insert Spurgeon. Toronto would likely prefer to retain Marner, but they’ll need to move the contract of William Nylander to make it possible. Nylander, a right shot, has two 60-point seasons under his belt and will be just 23 entering next season. Fenton already made calls on him this past season and should attempt to continue those talks this summer. Spurgeon’s trade value may never be higher than it will be this summer.

Point is also going to be just 23 and is coming off of a 92-point season. Tampa won’t likely let him get away, but the Wild can take advantage of their situation as well. They could call on players such as Tyler Johnson.

If the Wild move Spurgeon though, they will struggle to find someone to replace his minutes and production.

The Wild should also at least look to address their center position. It’s no secret that the Wild have lacked a true number one center for their entire existence. Sure, Mikko Koivu had a few nice years, but he was never on the level of other number ones. There is a log jam of middle six and bottom six centermen on this team. Joel Erikkson Ek, Mikko Koivu, Nico Sturm, Eric Staal, and Victor Rask are all under contract next season.

When healthy, Rask will be asked to play the wing, and Erikkson Ek and Koivu are similar types of players. This just isn’t a pretty puzzle that Fenton and Bruce Boudreau will have to put together. It would be great to see the Wild make a run at a fairly deep center class. Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel, and Brock Nelson are all players entering their primes that would be great gets for Minnesota, but there isn’t a hole in the roster for them to fill, so it seems unlikely, barring a trade, that Fenton would sign one of those guys.

Before Fenton can get his hands dirty in free agency, he needs to find a way to nail this year’s draft. After the peculiar selection of Filip Johansson last year, a player who wasn’t on anyone’s board in the first round, Fenton needs to do better when Minnesota is on the clock at number 12.

Like I mentioned above, the Wild have long starved for goal scoring and center production, but the entire prospect system is barren. Kirill Kaprizov is the only player who has any potential to be a true superstar in this league, and he is still under contract in the KHL for one more year. Fenton could conceivably go best player available at 12 as well.

There are a few players that Fenton could target with his first overall selection.

Arthur Kaliyev is the pure goal scorer that the Wild lack. He scored 51 goals with the Hamilton Bulldogs this year and is a dominant offensive player. The issue with Kaliyev amongst scouts is his inconsistency, and Fenton could be scared away because he is a true boom or bust player.

Another player Minnesota could look at is USA’s Cole Caufield. He scored 54 goals this year, one less than Auston Matthew’s National Team Development Program all-time high and has the potential to be a premier offensive talent at the next level. Scouts are concerned about his lack of size though, as he’s just 5-foot-7. That shouldn’t scare the Wild away; players like Johnny Gaudreau and Alex DeBrincat have showed that smaller players can be successful.

Realistically, Fenton is probably taking a forward with his first pick, but it shouldn’t be a surprise if he goes elsewhere.

At the end of the day, Fenton, whether you liked the moves or not, traded away many fan favorites to get younger and create cap space for a team that might not be able to take full advantage of it. Even if Minnesota manages to land a Marner or Nylander, this team is still in the middle of a rebuild whether Fenton wants to admit it or not.

