Overview of new Office 365; early August transition

On the weekend of Aug. 9 through Aug. 11, St. Cloud State University (SCSU) made significant changes to the Office 365 system. The transition is due to the university catching up to the rest of the Minnesota State system.

The update has affected students’ abilities to access Outlook 365, the main form of e-mail communication on campus, as well as access to the rest of Office’s applications such as Word, PowerPoint and Excel.

While the conversion may have been necessary, it is still leaving students with a lot of confusion entering the new school year, regarding how to gain access to these necessary tools again.

For students to access their email applications they must use their student ID, followed with @go.minnstate.edu.

To receive emails however, the student uses their regular username, but now followed with @go.stcloudstate.edu.

All emails and saved OneDrive files have been saved and transitioned over into anyone’s new account. To access old documents, click on OneDrive and select files to get access.

SCSU has also provided a post-transition checklist, to help students and faculty successfully access their account again.

If students have any more questions regarding the change to Office 365, they can look on the university’s website or you can go to HuskyTech at the James W. Miller Center library for assistance.

Please follow and like us:

Bethanie is a junior at St. Cloud State and is a mathematics education major with minors in mass communications and special education. This year, she is the Managing Editor for the University Chronicle, a director for in house productions at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center and a math tutor. She enjoys writing, rock concerts, and serving her community and fellow students.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...