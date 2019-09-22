News SCSU News 

Non-traditional lounge opens in Atwood

Tim Speier

Non-traditional students enrolled at St. Cloud State University have a new lounge and office in Atwood Memorial Center in order to provide the students with a place to go if they need resources or a place to relax.

The new rooms are set up to be able to assist non-traditional students, like married students, those over the age of 25, veterans, or students with dependents.

This move comes after Healthy Huskies and U-Choose moved into Eastman Hall over the summer after the new renovation

“This is something that we have wanted for over a year now,” said Scott Vosen, the Non-Traditional Student Support Graduate Assistant. “Non-traditional students should have a space where they can be around other students that are dealing with the same issues.”

The new space will feature a “Chat-N-Chew” which is a meal provided on a bi-monthly basis for non-traditional students to relax and network. 

The “Lunch-N-Learn” is a program the non-traditional organization is keeping around and will involve some sort of educational experience, such as a presentation by Career Services or Healthy Relationships.

The new lounge is located in Atwood room 247 and the new office is located in Atwood room 214.

Tim Speier

Tim is a junior at St. Cloud State and is a marketing major. He enjoys ice fishing, hanging out with his wife and dogs, and spending all day barbecuing. "In life, you should strive to be useful rather than being important. Anyone can be important."

