Non-traditional lounge opens in Atwood
Non-traditional students enrolled at St. Cloud State University have a new lounge and office in Atwood Memorial Center in order to provide the students with a place to go if they need resources or a place to relax.
The new rooms are set up to be able to assist non-traditional students, like married students, those over the age of 25, veterans, or students with dependents.
This move comes after Healthy Huskies and U-Choose moved into Eastman Hall over the summer after the new renovation.
“This is something that we have wanted for over a year now,” said Scott Vosen, the Non-Traditional Student Support Graduate Assistant. “Non-traditional students should have a space where they can be around other students that are dealing with the same issues.”
The new space will feature a “Chat-N-Chew” which is a meal provided on a bi-monthly basis for non-traditional students to relax and network.
The “Lunch-N-Learn” is a program the non-traditional organization is keeping around and will involve some sort of educational experience, such as a presentation by Career Services or Healthy Relationships.
The new lounge is located in Atwood room 247 and the new office is located in Atwood room 214.