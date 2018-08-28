New SCSU students brace for a busy year

Another year at St. Cloud State University is upon us. The leaves are starting to fall once more, students are cracking open their books and gearing up for the 2018-2019 academic season. For reoccurring students, it’s a warm welcome to a home away from home. For those who are new to campus, however, students are just beginning what is the biggest transition of their lives.

I had the chance to meet some of the newest additions to the Husky family, Emily Steady, an incoming freshman, ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­and Kasondra McKenzie, a transfer student, to gain their input on how the school is treating them so far.

“Campus is great so far,” Steady said. “It’s pretty easy to get around and figure out where to go. Everyone seems very nice.”

But for any other freshman, the new stresses of college are a new task all their own.

“It has been a bit stressful being at college. It’s different, but it’s good. I like it,” Steady said.

On the contrary, sophomore McKenzie feels the campus isn’t so easy to navigate.

“It’s been good being here. I got lost a few times and have been late to class but otherwise, it’s been fine,” she said.

McKenzie also shed some light on the things she’s looking forward to most being a new student, “I’m excited to meet people, join clubs, for the football and hockey seasons, and having an overall good school year.”

With roommates, classes, and student organizations being introduced to them for the very first time, it can be a lot to take in. What is so special about this incoming class is that their first year is the exact same time as the celebration that no one would forget: St. Cloud State University’s 150th anniversary.

Also called the sesquicentennial, the campus and everyone in it is gearing up for the biggest festivity since 1969 when the school celebrated 100 years of successful education.

Steady shared her thoughts on how neat her enrollment in the school occurred at this exact time.

“It’s definitely cool. I feel like there’s going to be a lot more happening on campus and everyone has such a positive and excited mindset because of the anniversary.”

“I feel anxious and nervous, but I know that once I meet people it will get better,” Mckenzie said.

For the reoccurring students, everything that has happened within the past year such as a new president and the proud announcement of the returning of homecoming will take some adjustment. Some think that the new class has it best because, for them, they don’t have to adapt to the reconstructing of our university.

Madie McLeod, a graduate student and the Vice President of the Student Government Association couldn’t have agreed more.

“They’re all coming in at a really good time,” McLeod said. “Because of all the new changes with President Wacker being here, homecoming returning, and the celebration, it’s a nice fresh start for the class.”

In some ways, it’s a fresh start for many of us regardless if you’re new or not. No matter if this is your first or sixth year, the 2018-2019 school year will go down in the books as one of the greatest in history.

