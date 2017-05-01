New Era, New Look (We Hope)

On April 11, The Minnesota Timberwolves revealed the new logo that will represent the team for the upcoming years. A slick representation of the old, the new, and the Minnesota. The team has been starving for an identity since Kevin Garnett was traded and since the Kevin Love debacle. Superstar Karl-Anthony Towns doesn’t deserve to drag along the rugged history of the last 13 years. He gets his own chance to make his own Timberwolves brand and build a team that can be great.

It was time to move on from the 2000’s 3-D cartoonish look that many teams have shed thus far (Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings). But what this logo really should represent is an era where Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, and Zach LaVine will take over, just like the Kevin Garnett takeover in 1996 when the second Timberwolves logo was revealed. It’s time to shed the longest active playoff drought in the NBA with a new start and new attitude.

It’s been 13 years. 13 forgettable, dismal, depressing years since the Timberwolves have made the playoffs. And for the first time in those 13 years, it’s time to celebrate the team Minnesota is putting on the court. With the young foundation they’ve built in Towns, Wiggins and Lavine, a potential top-5 draft pick, a year under head coach Tom Thibodeau, and a brand new logo with jerseys, the Minnesota Timberwolves are truly ready to bring the future into the present.

The logo features a basketball in the background in place of a moon and a fierce wolf howling, with a little green star which depicts the north star state and northern lights. The colorway features a dark navy blue, grey, and lime green that fans have been calling for in the new logo.

It draws similarities to the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks color scheme, but it’s a clean new look that fits right into the times. Wishful thinking, this will put Minnesota basketball back on the map in the NBA, and bring the fans back into the Target Center. The Timberwolves are jumping into a new era and that can only mean a winning team (we hope).