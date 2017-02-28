NBA’s All-Star weekend

All Star Weekend is something every basketball and or sports fan looks forward to every year. Yet this year we all who have watched have become witnesses to the decline in the quality we receive from the All Star game.

With the recent increased attention and notoriety that the skills challenge, celebrity game, and three point contest have received, the dunk contest has suffered immensely.

The three point contest has become the new dunk contest. All of the hype surrounds this one event as has for at least the last three years. Stars such as Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Eric Gordon, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and more have made the three the new dunk. Everyone has fallen in love with the three point shot like never before.

This year the three point contest did not disappoint. With big names such as Kyrie Irving and James Harden we received the show that we all expected. Kyrie Irving and Eric Gordon had an amazing battle that went into overtime and had to do a do or die shoot out because they were tied at 20. Eric Gordon ended up shooting lights out and walking away as the winner, but the contest certainly did not disappoint.

The dunk contest was truly a disappointment. Robinson may have won this year but we all lost. This year after last years dominant performance from Lavine and Gordon. With big names such as Gordon and Jordan you expected there to be some sort of magic and or competition.

Not at all.

What we received was sloppiness, repetitiveness, and countless errors. It was one of the worst dunk contest in recent years. Deandre Jordan fizzled out after his first dunk that featured Dj Khaled. And Gordon was just awful, just plain awful. Gordon seemed to have lost his bounce and was not able to evaluate like we have become accustomed to. Even after his drone flew in he missed so many dunks by the time he made one you had to wake the judges up.

The dunk contest will truly need to improve or it will continue to lose interest. Maybe next year we can get Lebron James to join?

The all star game was nothing less than spectacular. With familiar names such as LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry, and more it was a game to be remembered. As the west almost cracked 200 points, Lebron continued his dominance as the top scorer in all star game history. Also, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook briefly “made up” for an alley-oop.

Anthony Davis scored 52 points breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s record for most points in an all star game, doing this in front of his home town of New Orleans. Davis was the real winner of the entire all star weekend who received a new teammate and fellow all star in Demarcus Cousins to join him in New Orleans.