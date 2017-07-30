Minnesota Twins: Buyers or Sellers?

The number 7 represents how many years it has been since the Twins have made the postseason. The number 7 represents how many games the Twins are behind the first place Cleveland Indians as of Sunday July 30, 2017. The Twins have been hovering around the .500 mark all season and right behind the Indians for first place in the Central Division.

The Pitching rotation has been a major problem for the Twins over this postseason drought as they have struggled to put together a solid rotation through free agency or in the draft. However, this season Ervin Santana and Jose Berrios have been the heart of the Twins’ rotation and have been a major reason why the Twins are in the hunt for the post season.

With the trade deadline coming up on Monday July 31st, 2017, the Minnesota Twins made some moves in which it looked they were going to be buyers but in the end they may be sellers especially with how the Indians and Kansas City Royals have been playing the past two weeks. The Twins were only .5 games out of first place back on July 19th but have gone 3-7 over the last 10 games making them rethink about their season and future of their ball club according to ESPN senior writer David Schoenfield.

When the Twins were only half game out of first place of the division they made their first move to bolster their rotation in signing ex-Atlanta Brave pitcher Bartolo Colon, who is 44 years old. Colon is a journeyman playing for many different MLB clubs throughout his long career. Colon struggled for the Braves this season going 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA according to ESPN. Although, Colon has pitched strong for the Minnesota Twins and has given them a chance in every game he has started.

In addition to signing Colon, the Minnesota Twins made a move to acquire another Atlanta Braves pitcher in Jaime Garcia. After making a move to acquire the Minnesota Twins looked like they were serious about being buyers before the trade deadline trying to make a push for the playoffs. Garcia had a strong debut for the Twins when he pitched against the Oakland A’s where he went 6 2/3 striking out seven batters in a game that he would earn the win.

However, after making the one start for the Twins, Garcia was traded to the New York Yankees for two prospects on Sunday morning of July 30th. The move comes to a surprise since less than a week ago the Twins made a move for Garcia and then quickly ship him to the east coast to the Yankees who were looking to find pitching depth as they are in close battle for the American East division.

Also, the Minnesota Twins may not be done moving some big names on their roster as they have been actively listening to offers for players like Ervin Santana, Brian Dozier and Brandon Kintzler according to the official website of the Minnesota Twins. What felt like a promising start to help the Twins become contenders has quickly fallen and making it another season where the Twins will miss the postseason.