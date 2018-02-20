Midterm Elections: States edition

I have spent a lot of time discussing the midterms at the Federal level, but we need to take a moment for the States and local government. The vast majority of governing is actually done in our backyard, not in D.C. Sure, they may be able to provide for national defense and conduct diplomacy, but if you want to clean up St. Cloud, go to City Hall. Want more funding for the arts in your school district? Go to a school board meeting.

The importance of states is underappreciated. They massively affect the quality of education, various taxes, and redrawing of districts every ten years based on the census. Our census year is 2020 and those state and congressional lines will be redrawn by 2022.

While Democrats have been excited about the President’s job approval rating sinking faster than the Titanic and the Congressional Generic Ballot being significantly in their favor, things have changed as of late. Democrats enjoy a 46.9-40.5 percent advantage on the CGB which is down from their 50.1-37.3 percent lead on December 26th. The President has a job approval rating of 41.4 percent, which is up from 37.4 percent during the same time period.

The other good news for Democrats is that midterms are nearly always a referendum on the President’s job approval rating. The presidents closest to President Trump’s current approval rating were Reagan (42 percent in 1982) and Obama (45 percent in 2010). The Republicans lost 26 House seats in 1982 and the Democrats lost 63 in 2010. The Republicans gained one in the Senate in 1982 and the Democrats lost six in 2010.

With the rise of straight-ticket voting (voting for one party only), the correlation between gubernatorial candidates and how well their party does at the midterms is high. Of course, on Election Night it’s hard to predict if you’re only tuning in that night. Here are some of the biggest gubernatorial elections in 2018, in no particular order.

Maine (R)

Tea Party Trump-backing Paul LePage is not just unpopular, he is severely disliked. Republican Susan Collins passed on this opportunity, making it the most probable to switch to the Democrats of any race.

Illinois (R)

Bruce Rauner has few significant legislative victories, especially when dealing with a Democratic legislature. Illinois is the bluest state in the Midwest and it will be a struggle for him to be victorious in his re-election quest. This will probably be the most expensive non-presidential race in American history.

Nevada (Open)

Highly popular exiting governor Brian Sandoval is term-limited and thus far has declined to endorse the leading Republican, Adam Laxalt. Democrats traditionally do well here, regardless of how the rest of the party does nationally.

Michigan (R)

Trump won by less than 1 percent. Also, Flint’s water crisis.

Connecticut (Open)

A traditional liberal bastion, Democratic Governor Dan Malloy has left the state in economic shambles and a whopping two-thirds of Connecticut disapproves of his job performance. Thus far, twelve Republicans have announced their candidacy. This may be one of the few the Republicans can actually pick up.