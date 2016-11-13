Mid-season Fantasy Football review

“Playoffs? Don’t talk about playoffs. Are you kidding me? Playoffs? I just hope we win a game,” said Jim Mora in one of the most memorable rants during a press conference while coaching for the Colts.

Many fantasy owners are feeling this way as we approach the playoffs for Fantasy Football. People are fighting for their spots and just wanting to take it one week at a time. Or maybe you are an owner who is 0-9, 1-8, and 2-7 who is just looking for a win to stop being the laughing stock of your league.

It has been a crazy season this year where we have seen major injuries to big name players in the NFL, especially in the running back position. Then, if the injuries didn’t drive you crazy, it was that first round draft pick who you thought was guaranteed to have a big year (like Todd Gurley or DeAndre Hopkins, ugh). On the other hand, maybe you were lucky with your mid- or late-round picks this year, where you drafted a player who succeeded your expectations.

Mid-season busts for 2016: Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams), Adrian Peterson (Minnesota Vikings), DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans), Doug Martin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Jamaal Charles (Kansas City Chiefs), Dez Bryant (Dallas Cowboys), Eddie Lacey (Green Bay Packers), Allen Robinson (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Sammy Watkins (Buffalo Bills).

Mid-season surprises of 2016: Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys), Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons), Marcus Mariota (Tennessee Titans), Melvin Gordon (San Diego Chargers), Jay Ajayi (Miami Dolphins), Terrelle Pryor Sr. (Cleveland Browns), Michael Crabtree (Oakland Raiders), Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks).

“They are who we thought they were,” said Dennis Green when he was head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after a Monday night loss to the Chicago Bears.

Well, the mid-season MVPs for Fantasy Football this season were not who we thought they were going to be. It is one of the frustrating things about Fantasy Football—when a sixth- or ninth-round guy is the MVP compared to your first round guy, who was supposed to be the star of your team.

MVP quarterback: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Ryan has been spectacular this season and ranks number one for all fantasy quarterbacks. Ryan was not drafted high in many leagues, but if you did draft him for your quarterback, you have been rewarded. He has thrown 23 touchdowns compared to only four interceptions. Also, Ryan has thrown for 300 yards four times and he has one 500-yard game on the season. He has been the best quarterback in fantasy football this season.

MVP running back: Melvin Gordon, San Diego Chargers

Redemption is the word to describe Gordon’s season, as he was coming off a terrible rookie year. He didn’t score any touchdowns last year and was irrelevant in the Chargers offense. This year, he was drafted in the middle rounds, and has been the best running back beating others like Todd Gurley, Lamar Miller, and Adrian Peterson. Gordon has nine rushing touchdowns and three 100-yard rushing games. He has been the MVP for running backs this season.

MVP wide receiver: Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The wide receiver position has been dominated by three big name receivers in Antonio Brown, Odell Beckham Jr., and Julio Jones. But this year a new wide receiver has put himself into the elite category. Evans has caught eight touchdowns this season and had two 100-yard receiving games. He is only behind Jones for the most points by wide receivers in fantasy football, but he has been the more consistent wide receiver. He has been a surprise this season.

MVP tight end: Greg Olson, Carolina Panthers

Olson has been the best tight end this season in Fantasy Football, as he ranks number one for scoring. Olson has scored three touchdowns and has two 100-yard games on the season. He has been consistent and is a threat in the Carolina offense. Olson is an elite tight end in the NFL and has shown it again this year, where he has outperformed a couple of tight ends that were drafted before him in many Fantasy drafts, Jordan Reed and Rob Gronkowski.

*All stats are from ESPN. Rankings are figured for standard league scoring.