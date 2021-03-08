Men’s hockey wins final game of regular season

Chase Brand crashes the Minnesota Duluth net hard. Brand would score a goal in the game. Photo courtesy of Jason Wachter/ The Rink Live

The St. Cloud State University Huskies defeated the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs 4-3 in overtime on Saturday, March 7, 2021 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.

The game started early, with puck drop scheduled for 1:00 p.m., it appeared that the Huskies were the only team to get the memo.

Chase Brand opened the scoring in this one with his third goal of the season five minutes in. Brand’s goal was assisted by Sam Hentges and Luke Jaycox.

After a Bulldog penalty, the Huskies would get a power play where Jami Krannila would cash in scoring his ninth goal of the season. Krannila’s goal was assisted by Seamus Donohue and Zach Okabe.

The third goal of the first period came from Veeti Miettinen who scored his first goal in six games to give the Huskies a 3-0 lead. Miettinen’s goal was his tenth of the year and was assisted by defenseman Luke Jaycox and Ondrej Trejbal.

The second and third period however would be all Bulldogs, as the teams appeared to trade places from the first period.

Duluth scored twice in the second period with both of those goals being scored by Jackson Cates.

The third period began with the Huskies leading 3-2, but on the ropes and consistently backed into their own zone. They would pay for this when the Bulldogs Connor Kelley scored to tie the game at 3.

The remainder of the third was a back-and-forth battle that led to no goals being scored and the game being tied 3-3 at the end of regulation.

With the number two seed in the NCHC tournament up for grabs head coach Bret Larson sent out a line of Nolan Walker, Easton Brodzinski, and Nick Perbix to begin the overtime.

Seventeen seconds into overtime senior Easton Brodzinski scored the game-winning goal to secure the number two seed and the victory for the Huskies. Brodzinski’s goal was his team-leading eleventh of the season and was assisted by Walker and Perbix.

Up next for the Huskies is the single elimination NCHC tournament in Grand Forks, North Dakota, the Huskies will enter the tournament as the two-seed and will play the seven-seed Colorado College Tigers on Friday, March 12 at 2:30 p.m.

Semifinal games will be played Monday, March 15 and the NCHC Championship Game will take place Tuesday, March 16. All games will be played at the Ralph Englestad Arena in Grand Forks. The NCHC Tournament Bracket and start times can be found on NCHChockey.com

