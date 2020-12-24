Men’s hockey closes 2020 with a pair of wins

Huskies celebrate after a goal on Dec. 18 against Colorado College Tigers. Photo credit: Mark Kuhlmann

#9 SCSU Huskies Vs. Colorado College Tigers

The SCSU Huskies defeated the unranked Colorado College Tigers 4-3 in overtime on Dec. 18 in the Huskies’ second to last game of the NCHC pod in Omaha, Neb..

The Tigers opened the scoring early with a goal by Logan Will at 2:19 to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. 5 minutes later Josiah Slavin added a goal extending the lead for the Tigers to 2-0.

Tigers forward Grant Cruickshank scored at 12:03 of the first making it 3-0 Tigers and ending the night early for Huskies goalie Joey Lamoreaux. Jaxon Castor entered the game in relief.

The Huskies would finally break through when alternate captain Sam Hentges scored his third goal of the season at 16:44 of the goal-filled first. Captain Spencer Meier and Zach Okabe would pick up the assists.

After four goals in the first period the teams remained scoreless the entirety of the second period.

Huskies forward Veeti Miettinen scored his third goal of the season at 5:10 of the third making it 3-2. Easton Brodzinski and Nick Perbix tallied the assists.

Late in the third period with the Huskies down one, head coach Brett Larson opted to pull the goalie for the extra attacker.

Nick Perbix scored his fourth goal of the season and tied the game at 3 at 18:39 of the third. The assists were recorded by Veeti Miettinen and Seamus Donohue.

The game would go to overtime and Husky forward Sam Hentges scored the game-winning goal on the power play at 1:37. The SDCSU Huskies were on the power play due to a slashing penalty assessed to the Tigers. Hentges goal was assisted by Nick Perbix and Kevin Fitzgerald.

Jaxon Castor picked up the win in relief of Joey Lamoreaux making 10 saves and allowing no goals. The SCSU Huskies outshot the Colorado College Tigers 27-15 and was also 2 for 6 on the power play.

The Huskies would then finish off the pod Sunday, Dec. 20 in a rematch against Denver.

#9 SCSU Huskies Vs. #7 Denver Pioneers

The SCSU Huskies defeated the University of Denver Pioneers 3-1 on Dec. 20 in the Huskies’ final game of 2020 and the NCHC pod in Omaha, Neb..

The first period was scoreless and only one penalty was taken by each of the teams.

In the second period, the Pioneers opened the scoring at 8:35 when Carter Savoie scored his seventh goal in nine games making it 1-0 Pioneers.

Kyler Kupka netted his second goal of the season and the Huskies first of the game at 12:43 to tie it at 1. Jared Cockrell assisted on the goal.

The game would stay tied at 1 point for the remainder of the second period.

Midway through the third period with the Huskies on the power play Veeti Miettinen scored his fourth goal of the season marking the second straight game the Huskies have scored on the power play. Nolan Walker and Easton Brodzinski added assists.

Zach Okabe scored an empty net goal at 19:01 of the third making it 3-1 Huskies and putting the game out of reach. Sam Hentges tallied an assist.

David Hrenak was outstanding in the win making 31 saves on 32 shots. The SCSU Huskies outshot the Denver Pioneers 34-32.

With the wins, the now #6 ranked Huskies end the pod with a 6-3-0 record defeating a plethora of ranked teams in the process. The games do not get much easier as the Huskies return to the ice Jan. 1, 2021 against Minnesota-Duluth.

