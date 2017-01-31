Men’s basketball breaks out the brooms – Austin Schindler

After taking losses to both Northern State and Minnesota State Moorhead last weekend, SCSU bounced back scraping out two close games in Halenbeck Hall against Wayne State and Augustana University.

Friday’s game included by now a patented Huskies comeback as they came back from 11 points down to knock off Wayne State. SCSU shot a detrimental 9-26 in the first half before the gears started turning. With solid pick and roll offense and great floor spacing, the Huskies got plenty of great shot opportunities in the second half, which more than doubled their assists from the first half.

Gage Davis was huge in the second half not only shooting 6-8 for 18 points, but also displaying his playmaking abilities by driving and kicking out to the three point line and giving his teammates open shots.

That lit a spark for St. Cloud State as well since in the second half, they shot 15-24 from the field which turned out to be the difference in the game along with great defensive play holding the Wayne State to 12-35 from the field in the second half as well. The momentum then transferred to the next game.

Saturday’s game against defending national champion Augustana did not disappoint by any standard. The game was close through both halves with no clear team with an advantage. There were plenty of fouls called throughout the game and when asked about the amount of fouls, Huskies head coach Reimer mentioned that, “with the game is being played right now, everybody is driving hard and there is going to be a lot of fouls called, so you’ve got to learn to adjust and fortunately our bench guys gave us a big lift tonight”.

St. Cloud got great shot looks throughout the game, but couldn’t convert until the game’s hero Scottie Stone came through in the clutch scoring 13 of the last 15 Husky points and going on a 13-6 run just by himself in the last two minutes and thirteen seconds of the game – including two straight three pointers to take and extend the lead.

On the scoring run Stone said, “I knew I was going to get a couple open looks towards the end of the game and I better knock them down, so I got a couple glimpses at the hoop and let them fly and they went in.” When asked how it felt, Stone replied with, “It’s one of the biggest wins I’ve been a part of.”

What happened to be one of the most exciting wins of the season, will hopefully roll into next weekend when the Huskies play Concordia St. Paul and Minnesota State Mankato.