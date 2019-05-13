Marvel Studios’ heroic cinematic history; Avengers: Endgame

Editor’s Note: This article contains no spoilers.

For the past decade the Marvel Studios has been building up to a story so large many fans did not think there would be a chance to tell it. This story is the Infinity Saga, the story in which the all mighty Thanos seeks to destroy and prevail over the Avengers. Its hard to believe all this time went by and so many films have released 2008 with Iron Man seemed like yesterday but it really was 11 years ago.

The story of Avengers: Endgame goes like this, after Thanos unleashed the snap that was heard around the world, half of the universes resources and living creatures had disintegrated, disappearing from the world as they knew it even some of our favorite heroes had suffered from this fate. Now, with whatever members of the Avengers are left, they must regroup and fight back against Thanos and do whatever it takes to save their world. Of course some of the big superheroes have survived this snap including the big three, Captain America, Iron Man and Thor but of course other favorite characters like Hulk, Black Widow, Rocket Raccoon and Captain Marvel are back.

For fans across the world Endgame was so important and held so much weight it became the number one spot on Fandangos spot for pre-sale tickets. According to BGR.com, 8,000 theaters across the country had sold out showings for the film and some of those theaters played around the clock showings just to keep a civil war of fans berating the box office. AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron had made a statement earlier this week explaining he wanted everyone to see this movie and participate in this cultural event.

“At AMC theaters we have set aside approximately 10 million seats and 58,000 showtimes for this historic event,” Adam Aron CEO of AMC Theaters

Speaking of the box office, Marvel has broken countless amount of records for their latest masterpiece. In China it was reported that Endgame had accumulated over 523 million yuan (which is about 77.81 million US dollars) and 10 million in Australia on opening night. By the end of the day on Wednesday which was opening night for the film overseas it was totaled that Endgame had made over $169 million and by the end of the weekend there is an estimate that Endgame will make over $325 million by the end of this weekend. Because of the popularity of the movie even Disney stocks have rose by 0.7%.

In light of the anticipation nationwide, several movie theaters in the United States were doing marathons of all the Marvel movies leading into Endgame. While of course, seeing all the marvel movies over again to recap is great, but sitting in a movie theatre seat for all those hours might question the dedication of fans in this marathon.

While Endgame is the true finale of the Infinity saga, this is also the end for two of Marvel Cinemas directors, the Russo Brothers. The Russo Brothers are responsible for Marvel masterpieces like Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and lastly Avengers: Endgame. Joe Russo in an interview had announced the departure from Marvel saying,

“It’s our Endgame, at least for now. We don’t have any plans for now to make any more Marvel movie. It certainly may come up in the future at some point. We have a wonderful Marvel Studios and a great passion for what they are doing.”

Even our local fans are reminiscing on these fantastic movies and continue to love and support the Marvel cinematic universe.

“Marvel movies are really well done, they are always action packed and give back some comic relief which is always pretty funny,” freshman Ashley Aukes said. “I love to watch all the movies and I can’t wait for other superheroes that will go onto the big screen.”

Aukes also appreciates the addition of variety in more women as heroes and the diversity of race among the universe and hopes that the trend continues into the later years of Marvel cinema.

Of course Marvel is not finished with its live action characters just yet. Later this summer viewers will swing back into the world of Spider-Man with Spider-Man Far From Home and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and a Black Widow movie coming in the year 2020. Don’t forget, Marvel will be hitting streaming services once again on the brand new Disney + with shows like Loki, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVison and a Hawkeye series. The service will be $6.99 a month also including all Disney movies to exist, this means as well all the Marvel movies will be available right from home.

Be sure to see Endgame in theaters and remember, Thanos demands your silence meaning no spoilers!

