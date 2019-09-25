March planned for Oct. 1 outside Atwood to protest faculty layoffs

The St. Cloud State Faculty Association has announced a march protesting the recent university decision to lay off eight faculty.

The march, planned for Oct. 1 at noon in the Atwood Plaza, is part of the response from the SCSU community regarding the layoffs, which also include wearing black in a show of solidarity.

“Ultimately, retrenchment is short-sighted, unacceptable, and directly antithetical to both SCSU’s recent strategic enrollment efforts to manage recruitment and retention as well as its strategic plan to serve students, campus, and community alike,” reads an email from the SCSU Faculty Association about the march. “We remain dedicated to share with students—past and present—the harsh reality of how little value this administration has for the significant contributions that University Library and the College of Liberal Arts make in educating our students.”

