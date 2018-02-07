Malaysian Night Gallery

Students, staff, alumni, faculty and community members gathered to celebrate Malaysian Night held on Feb. 3, 2018. Throughout the night, songs, poems, dances and speeches were performed. After the entertainment came to an end, a meal was served buffet style to all those in attendance. Malaysian styled food was on the menu, some of which was given a heads-up about the level of spiciness. The event took place in the Atwood Ballroom at St. Cloud State University. All images by Chelsea Bauman.

