Donald J. Trump will be the 45th president of the United States of America. Yes, you read that correctly—he will be the President of the United States of America. President-elect Trump will begin to “Make America Great Again.”

President-elect Trump used very hard rhetoric to push his campaign to reach the masses. He targeted a demographic of America that seemed to not be interested in politics, sweeping states such as Texas, Mississippi, and even obtaining Florida in a stunning fashion.

“What I am afraid of is the fact that he opened the door to openly use hate speech,” said Henry Bannerman, a student at St. Cloud State University. “If the president of the United States can use this language, then what is stopping my co-worker from using it to me?”

The door has certainly been opened. All over the country, according to social activist Shaun King, people in day one of President-elect Trump’s vision of “Making America Great Again” have been greatly affected negatively.

According to King, a woman in Washington State was told to “go back to Africa, nigger.”

At a high school in Central Florida, a message that read “y’all black people better start picking your slave number. KKK for life, Go Trump 2016!” was written in a bathroom stall.

A principal in Pennsylvania admits a group of white students were chanting, “Cotton picker, you’re a nigger!”

It really hit home when students at Maple Grove High School began to post pictures of a bathroom wall that was degraded with hate speech. “Fuck niggers. #WeDon’tLikeMonkeys #WhiteAmerica #GoBackToAfrica #MakeAmericaGreatAgain,” was plastered all over the door, according to photos posted on social media by students of Maple Grove High School.

President-elect Trump seemed to be aware of the words that he was using to obtain support and votes, yet he seems to be unaware of the effect it has had and will have on our great nation. Affecting all of the people that he seemed to target in his campaign, a majority of them are afraid for their new possible reality.

Real people with real life issues are all being affected by people who are being influenced by President-elect Trump.

The correlation between President-elect Trump and the actions after 48 hours of him being recognized as the next president seems pretty obvious and clear. Now, yes, President-elect Trump has not supported these actions or endorsed them either. Yet his speech, actions, and rhetoric have accomplished letting certain people feel empowered to do and say certain things.

Actions and words that were once unacceptable now seem to be open for discussion and people feel that they should be able to say and do whatever comes to mind.

Without question, Trump will be the 45th President of the United States of America. The real question is, will he indeed “Make America Great Again”? We will certainly find out.