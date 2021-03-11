Looking into the 2021 Men’s Baseball season

Promo poster of the Men’s Baseball team. Photo courtesy of Husky Athletics

Written by: Joseph Bahr

2020 was one of the oddest years in recent memory. As the snow melts and the snow gives way to green grass, the sound of spring will be upon us soon. Including the sounds of hearing balls and strikes being called at Joe Faber Field.

Coming off the truncated 2020 season that saw the Huskies only play 14 games, 2021 has all the expectations that fans have grown accustomed to. Senior Captain Shannon Ahern is excited to start the season.

“It’s been great to have all the guys out there,” said Ahern. “We have had some great practices.”

Coach Dolan however expressed some reservations about the upcoming season.

“Normally we get anywhere from 12-15 scrimmages,” said Dolan. “This year we got three.”

This team is going to need many of the younger players to step up in a big way. Since the 2019 season 16 seniors have either graduated or opted out of the season. Those seniors were responsible for as much as 90 percent of the pitching in the 2019 season.

Those innings are going to fall to the shoulders of some very talented transfer students, redshirt freshman and underclassmen. The expectations are set by the upperclassmen like Jake Shusterich.

“I want everyone to come in and have a winning mentality,” said Shusterich. “Going out there and knowing that we want to win. Push each other and push ourselves.”

“I like to bring in high school seniors, kids that have been in the area for 4 or 5 years,” said coach Dolan.

He has done just that. With as many as 17 underclassmen making the roster, with 9 coming in the most recent recruiting class. That is not to say this team is lacking experience. Along with the returning seniors, there were also two Division 1 transfers, Paul Steffensen from Tennessee Tech, Max Gamm who started at University Nebraska Omaha and Caleb Marquez, a former professional player who was released by The Milwaukee Brewers organization.

The captains of the upcoming season are senior Shannon Ahern and Jake Shusterich. Ahern, a left-handed pitcher, was a member of the 2016 recruiting class. Ahern had a 2.63 ERA last season while appearing in three games. Ahern made strides in reducing his ERA from 5.44 in 2018 to 2.91 in 2019 and helping this team win 41 games. This will be the second year that Ahern has earned the team’s captaincy after being the captain during the shortened 2020 season. Shusterich led all Huskies last season with four home runs and 14 RBI. Shusterich played two years of college baseball at Allan Hanock College in California before transferring to The Huskies before the start of the 2020 season.

The Huskies start the season with a road trip to Kansas where they will open the season against William Jewell College of Missouri. After that single game they will play some familiar foes with two game series against both University of Minnesota Crookston and then Bemidji State, two teams that have traditionally been push overs for The Huskies. But Shannon Ahern was quick to point out that

“The teams in the conference have gotten better over the years,” said Ahern. “Every series is a tough series.”

Traveling is a part of the game. Minnesota winters can be hard and sporadic for baseball players. When asked about the difficulties associated with moving about Coach Dolan mentioned a team philosophy to “be on call,” Dolan said.

“Our players need to be ready to play whenever and wherever, neutral site games, their field, our field, weekend games,” shared Dolan.

This is a philosophy that is even more important this year. It will be imperative to follow the local laws while also trying to play as many games as possible.

The Huskies open Conference play against the team that is currently ranked first in the NSIC preseason coaches’ poll, Augustana. The Huskies currently have lost the last five games to Augustana are looking forward to the opportunity to prove just how good this team can be.

“It’s going to be awesome to get back on the field and play one of the better teams in the country,” said Ahern. “We feel as a team that we have a good shot to make some noise against them and carry it on through the season.”

This season promises to be one of a kind. There have been new rules implemented by the NCAA to ensure player safety. There are currently 41 teams in the state and region and only six will make it to the postseason tournament. The NCAA is also limiting the number of games that each team will be playing to 40.

“Just playing games,” said Coach Dolan when thinking what would define a successful season. “That’s the biggest thing. The season is more than a record.”

So as white fields give way to green pastures, and frigid temperatures blossom into spring evenings we can all hope for some return to normalcy with the tradition that has become Huskies baseball.

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...