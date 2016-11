Cops surrounded the Crossroads Center Thursday night due to a lockdown that occurred.

St. Cloud and Waite Park police were dispatched to the location because two male suspects wielded guns and proceeded into the mall.

A male and female couple were arguing outside the mall when the two suspects approached them as one lifted up their shirt and flashed a firearm.

No one was reportedly injured and the Crossroads Center is closed for the evening, but will be open on Friday morning.