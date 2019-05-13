Lights down low in Atwood : MAX & TimeFlies

From the petting zoo and tie-die shirt making to the carnival ride in the center of Atwood there was a lot to do and it got even better in the evening with the concert in the Atwood Ballroom this past Friday. There the opening act Timeflies and the main performance MAX took to the stage and rocked with the Huskies all night.

Both performances had a lot of energy, there was so much going on with the lights and the sound just booming throughout the ballroom. Someone could feel the bass tremble as far as the hallways toward the glacier room, there were no quiet moments during the performances, just a lot of good times and good music.

It was pretty obvious with Timeflies that they were having a lot of fun getting on stage and interacting with everyone. The duo would often want the audience to repeat back lyrics to their songs and made sure everyone was jumping and dancing all around the show floor. The lead singer of Timeflies, Cal Shapiro, gave a too true freestyle rap of all the popular things St. Cloud State students are talking about including the Garvey Commons food and the university currency “husky bucks”. It was an awesome part of the show just to hear someone with a talent like free styling talk about all the local things and even shoutout President Wacker!

Then of course came the main event, the part of the night everyone was waiting for, MAX and his band. Even before MAX hit the stage his drummer and guitar player were going at it playing some awesome chords and just rocking out and then MAX ran up on the stage doing all sorts of crazy acrobatics and greeted the crowd and began singing some of his newer songs.

About half way through his set, MAX had exclaimed he knew what song everyone was ready to hear and his band began to play “Lights Down Low” and told the crowd the meaning behind it was that it was the song he used to propose to his wife and it was all about her and wanted to let everyone know to love whoever you want and to not be afraid to be yourself because you are always loved. It was a kind message and throughout his set emphasized that love will conquer all problems in this world.

“I love how involved MAX was with the audience,” said Touria Sadraci, a student at St. Cloud State University, “It was so crazy how he was jumping into the crowd and just the high energy he gave off was a lot of fun.”

MAX really did want everyone to enjoy themselves and he was very vibrant, even down to his outfit which was an all yellow kind of suit and when he finished his set after a much wanted encore, MAX jumped right off the stage and was giving out high fives to everyone in the front row and went back and forth to do so a few times so everyone got a chance.

Even talking with the band members after the show they had nothing but great things to say about MAX and St. Cloud. “This was the last leg of our college tours and it was a lot of fun and I’m glad we got to play for a crowd like this one, it really is a lot of fun to see MAX get out there and really be himself on stage,” Ryan Siegel said outside of Atwood. While it was by chance, it was awesome to catch the band and MAX hanging out and taking pictures with some fans who also got lucky and saw him out there, unfortunately MAX was not able to speak because he did not want to strain his voice so much after singing so hard but he gave all the hand hearts and thumbs up he could when asked about playing in St. Cloud.

Whatever is next for UPB can only get better from here. Clearly they are taking notes on what students like to see and hear when it comes to live performances.

