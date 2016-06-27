Lemonade Concert & Art Fair hits SCSU campus

The 43rd annual Lemonade Concert & Art Fair took place on the St. Cloud State University campus this past Thursday, with a collection of home-made art ranging from photography to robot sculptures welded from car parts. Live music played throughout the day and was concluded with the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra concert in the Atwood Mall.

“I love coming every year to hear the music, see the new art stands, and look at the different paintings and photographs,” said Leah Richardson.

There were five different photography booths represented at the fair, one of which was owned by SCSU graduate David Barthel. Barthel is from Sauk Rapids, graduated with an electrical engineering degree, and debuted his photography five years ago on the day at the 2011 Lemonade Concert & Art Fair.

“That first year went really well. Now I’m going to several different art fairs over the summer,” said Barthel. “I really enjoy sharing my work with other people and seeing them appreciate it enough to bring it into their homes.”

Barthel isn’t the only one who travels to Minnesota on weekends selling his art, as the majority of booths were occupied by small businesses that had their own summer schedule of similar events. One of which was run by Soren Rasmussen, a Realtor who re-purposes granite cutouts as serving boards and centerpieces.

“The first time I made one of these was as a Christmas gift three years ago and now I’m spending every weekend but three this summer traveling to different art showings,” said Rasmussen. “Talking to all the people is what I enjoy most. I’m a natural salesman so I can talk all day and love these events because of that.”

To go along with the more than 100 different art booths, the Lemonade Concert & Art Fair offered guests lemonade, food, and even lemonade flavored food in the form of funnel cakes. There was no shortage of food to be eaten or booths to be visited as the event spanned from the Miller Center Library across to the Atwood Mall and Stewart Hall.