Lady Huskies Continue to Dominate the Second Half

They St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey Team has shown that they are a team to beat since coming into the second half of this season. As they skated into Friday afternoon’s game against Minnesota Duluth, the Huskies have earned three wins, one of them in an exhibition match up, since coming off of the college hockey break.

The Huskies wasted no time in Friday’s first period as Laura Kluge lit the lamp thirty-seven seconds into the game. The Bulldogs wouldn’t respond until there was just under five minutes to go in the second period, as Katerina Mrazova netted one to tie the game a one a piece. Hallie Theodosopolus was the hero of the night for St. Cloud State as she added two goals to her stats sheet in the third period. One was on the power play, and the other was the game winner with less than three minutes to go in regulation. St. Cloud State skated away with the 3-2 victory.

Minnesota Duluth was looking to pick up a series split on Saturday, while St. Cloud State was looking to make history by winning the first women’s college hockey game on Hockey Day.

Hallie Theodosopolus scored her third goal of the weekend less than five minutes into the game to bring the Huskies up 1-0. The game remained quiet, that was until the clock read nine minutes left in the second period and Naomi Rogge lit the lamp to tie the game 1-1.

Neither team was able to get another tally on the board in regulation, or in overtime, so this game was headed to a shootout. The shootout headed into six rounds, but Brittney Anderson was the hero as her shootout goal gave the Huskies the win.

Once the dust was able to settle, the woman who helped give the Huskies the win had a few words to say about the day.

“It was amazing” said Anderson. “Especially being a part of history and growing the game of Women’s hockey, it was awesome and the environment was great so we had a lot of fun with it.”

St. Cloud State will head to Wisconsin this weekend, and the Badgers are currently the top team in the nation. Saturday’s puck drop is set for 2:07pm, and Sunday at 2:07 pm. The second game of the series will be broadcast on Fox Sports North.

Photos courtesy of St. Cloud State Athletics.