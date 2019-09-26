Kickoff to SCSU homecoming 2019 brings excitement and anticipation for the events to come

The kickoff to homecoming event was held Sept. 25 outside of the Atwood Memorial Center to celebrate the beginning of an exciting week full of husky pride and spirit for students to enjoy.

Activities at the event included t-shirt dying, creating spin art frisbees, making photo pennants, and a euro bunjee inflatable for students to enjoy. Free food such as hamburgers and hot dogs were offered as well.

The event was free to any student who had their student ID.

While the event may be the first of many homecoming events for the week, it certainly made SCSU students and faculty excited for what else is to come.

The photos listed below show this excitement and so much more relating to the event.

The University Chronicle will be publishing stories throughout the week of all major SCSU homecoming events.

Bethanie is a junior at St. Cloud State and is a mathematics education major with minors in mass communications and special education. This year, she is the Managing Editor for the University Chronicle, a director for in house productions at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center and a math tutor. She enjoys writing, rock concerts, and serving her community and fellow students.

