Key leaders on both sides of the ball look to lead Huskies

As the fall approaches, all eyes will be on head coach Scott Underwood and his 2019 Huskies football squad that search to make a statement in the NSIC.

2018 saw St. Cloud State University (SCSU) post a record of 7-4 while missing a opportunity to play in a bowl game late in the season. A three-game win streak in Oct. of 2018 set the Huskies up to compete for a top spot in the NSIC North, but struggles against Bemidji State and Minnesota-State Moorhead in the final three weeks ultimately pushed SCSU’s season to record to four losses.

Scott Underwood enters 2019 in his 12th season as head coach for the program. As every year, SCSU competes in a tough NSIC Conference schedule that has not been an easy challenge to conquer. The last four years has seen Underwood’s squad finish 4th in the NSIC North. In 2010, Underwood led SCSU to a 10-3 season and a NCAA tournament win as well as a 12 win season in 2013 seeing SCSU earn two tournament wins.

Last season, St. Cloud State finishing with 7 wins was the most for the program since that historic 12 win season. There is proof in the 2019 St. Cloud State roster that could prove to be a big impact season with a core returning unit to the offensive, defensive and special team units as well.

Senior quarterback Dwayne Lawhorn will be at the helm of the offense for his third year at SCSU. Injury questions swarmed the 2018 season for Lawhorn, who finished with 16 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in 9 games played. Returning with Lawhorn will be 6-2 wide receiver John Solberg who will likely play as the biggest threat for Lawhorn to search for with his arm.

The running back position sees multiple options for SCSU this year, with senior Curtwan Evans and sophomore Joe Blando both recovering from injuries remain very notable running backs on the roster.

Eight Huskies return to 2019 on the defensive side of the ball as many argue to be the strength of SCSU football. Lineman Skyler Kurt and Ferris Ingrahm enter their senior year looking to cause havoc in opposing team’s backfield coming off a 2018 where they both earned Second Team All-Conference honors. Senior Linebacker Graham Miller was named a NSIC defensive player to watch after notching 31 tackles last season. Younger players who got playing time last year such as Payton Conrad will be looked too to contain opposing teams passing threats throughout the year as well.

Junior kicker Adam Stage brings his consistent kicking back to the 2019 year leading the conference last season in field goal attempts, field goals per game and field goal percentage.

St. Cloud State open the season Sept. 5 for a road test against the University of Mary in Bismarck ND, before their home opener at Husky Stadium on Sept. 14th. The opening month of the season proves to be huge for SCSU, with the month ending with a trip to rival #14 Minnesota-Duluth then homecoming caps off the month for SCSU.

