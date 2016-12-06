Kerze family still has hope for finding son

After the results of the Jacob Wetterling case and the recent Daniel Heinrich sentencing, another family in Minnesota is speaking out in hopes of finding their missing child.

The Kerze family, who reside in Woodbury Minnesota, lost their son Chris 26 years ago when he ran away from his home in Eagan at the age of 17. His car was found in Northern Minnesota near Grand Rapids, but Chris was nowhere to be found.

Jim Kerze said his son was a distraught young man, but that all he wants to know is where he might be located.

“At this point I don’t really know how I would react if we find out he’s not alive,” he said. “Of course we’re hurting and if he’s alive then we will be grateful, but if he’s not then at least we can finally be at peace.”

When the band Soul Asylum released the song Runaway Train in 1992, a picture of Kerze’s face appeared in the music video, afterward, the family got a call from someone in New Hampshire that claimed they caught sight of Chris while they were vacationing in Maine, but no follow-ups were made from that point.

Jim Kerze said he feels for the Wetterling family and that he was horrified about what happened to their son.

“I can imagine they’re just glad to have some closure,” he said. “I learned that while going through all of this, you can really only take it one day at a time; of course you’re sad, but you can’t stop living; I have a job and other kids, I can’t just give up.”

Jim Kerze says that others should look at the poster for his son posted by the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Photo below: