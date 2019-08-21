Joe Trubacz and Wanda Overland set to retire

Joe Trubacz, vice president for Finance and Administration and Wanda Overland, vice president for Student Life and Development will be retiring this year according to an email sent to St. Cloud State University staff from the SCSU president’s office.

“During Joe’s tenure at SCSU, he provided steadfast leadership and strategic vision as a member of the President’s Cabinet and in areas essential to the University’s operation in the Finance and Administration division,” wrote SCSU President Robbyn Wacker.

Trubacz said he and his wife will be moving to Colorado, where their son is attending the University of Colorado Denver and they plan on taking advantage of the many outdoor activities that Colorado offers.

A lot of traveling is also in the works for Trubacz and his wife, starting with a trip to Alaska in August to visit their grandchildren.

“My favorite part of working at SCSU was addressing issues alongside an unbelievably dedicated and professional faculty and staff at all levels of this institution,” said Trubacz. “I also enjoyed supporting our world class hockey team and attending all the games.”

Overland, who spent 13 of her 20 years in higher education at SCSU, “brought a student-centric commitment to her work,” according to the email Wacker sent to staff and either more fully developed or led over a dozen programs at SCSU.

“On behalf of the entire academic community, I thank Wanda for her many contributions and years of service to SCSU,” wrote Wacker.

Mark Wasson

