Joe Biden secures Pennsylvania, wins presidential election

President elect Joe Biden speaking in Des Moines, Iowa in August 2019. Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the presidential election, surpassing 270 electoral votes, and becoming president elect of the United States.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris,” said Biden. “In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.”

President Donald Trump has refused to concede the election, promising to challenge the election results in court in a statement released on Nov. 7.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” said Trump. “Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”

The idea of the Trump campaign requesting recounts in contested states is one that is not taken lightly but is widely accepted as a party’s legal rite.

“Let the Trump campaign take their recount requests to court,” Carols Camejo, the College Democrats president, said. “It is entirely fair.”

While the country waits for the legal process to take its course, republicans voiced their frustration as vote counts started flipping highly contested states.

“The calling of Pennsylvania is premature, as was the calling of Arizona,” Jennifer Carnahan, chairwoman of the Republican Party of Minnesota, tweeted. “There are still hundreds of thousands of ballots to be counted in both states. The media is just so desperate for Biden to win that they are overlooking irregularities and transparency in our country.”

Biden was declared president elect after the Associated Press, NPR, and Politico called Pennsylvania for him. The state appeared to be leaning Trump on election night but flipped as more and more early and absentee ballots were counted in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. With Pennsylvania, Biden reached 279 electoral votes, crossing the 270 threshold and guaranteeing him the presidency.

Biden is also leading in Georgia and Arizona while Trump leads in North Carolina and Alaska. Those states have not been called as of the publication of this article and even if Trump won all of them, he would be unable to reach 270 electoral votes.

St. Cloud TPUSA has not responded to a request for comment as of the publication of this article.

